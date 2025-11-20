Tarot horoscope for November 20, 2025 — predictions for all zodiac signs

Fortune-telling with Tarot cards. Photo: pexels.com

Today, November 20, according to the Tarot, the day’s energy is exceptionally powerful. Most zodiac signs will feel forward movement, as if something subtle is pushing them toward bold decisions and honest self-reflection. Some will receive a hint that helps resolve long-standing issues, while others will face deep inner transformations that may change their view of relationships, work, or their own desires.

November 20, 2025

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot card: "Queen of Wands"

Today you can start fresh and quickly regain control of any situation. Your actions are stronger than your emotions — use this to take a step forward right now.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot card: "Knight of Pentacles" (reversed)

Routine is holding you in place, and today it’s time to step slightly outside the usual. Even a small change will help you notice opportunities you previously overlooked.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot card: "Three of Swords"

There may be lingering hurt or disappointment, but don’t hide your emotions. The card advises giving yourself time — by next week, it will feel easier to breathe.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot card: "King of Cups"

You’re especially receptive to others’ emotions today, which can be draining. Focus on yourself — inner restoration is more important than external issues.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot card: "The Fool" (reversed)

Avoid impulsive decisions — they could create unnecessary complications. On November 20, it’s wiser to observe the situation calmly.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot card: "Six of Pentacles" (reversed)

You may notice an unfair exchange of energy — giving more than you get. The card advises setting boundaries honestly, but gently and thoughtfully.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot card: "Seven of Pentacles"

Your efforts are paying off, and today you should remind others of this. Don’t hesitate to speak about your achievements — it strengthens your position.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot card: "The Star" (reversed)

Doubts or misunderstandings in relationships are possible today. It’s time for an honest talk about your future together.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot card: "Five of Pentacles" (reversed)

You are emerging from a difficult period, but rest and honesty with yourself are needed. Listen to your heart — it will guide you.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot card: "Justice"

The results of past actions return today — either as a reward or a lesson. If something feels off, remember: a new path begins with the decision you make now.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot card: "Four of Swords" (reversed)

You are more exhausted than you realize. Do not rush today — choose calm and allow yourself time to recover.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot card: "The Hierophant" (reversed)

The day pushes you toward unconventional solutions and breaking from tradition. Trust yourself — a small rule-break may open new opportunities.

