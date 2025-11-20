Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Horoscopes A moment of joy — one zodiac sign is about to get fantastic news

A moment of joy — one zodiac sign is about to get fantastic news

en
Publication time 20 November 2025 03:12
Updated 11:44
Which zodiac sign will receive good news by the end of this week — horoscope
Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE.

The period from November 19 to 23 opens a window of opportunity and creates a favorable space for successfully completing old tasks and starting new beginnings. This week, one zodiac sign stands on the threshold of fantastic news. Astrologers emphasize that a well-timed step or conversation can influence the future course of events.

Novyny.LIVE explains which sign astrologers predict will receive important news that brings happiness.

The zodiac sign that will receive good news by the end of this week

This week, Taurus should prepare for positive news. Starting November 19, financial and partnership spheres become more active, so good news may come from work, money, or important agreements.

Which Zodiac Sign Will Receive Good News by the End of This Week — Taurus
Zodiac sign Taurus. Photo: Pinterest

The energy of the week is well-suited for negotiations and decision-making. A contract may be signed that opens the way to growth or stability. Astrologers note that representatives of this sign should pay close attention to opportunities that arise in the coming days.

There may also be increased activity in social and business connections. Someone may appear who helps resolve an important issue or points to the right direction. This is a favorable moment for renewing contacts or finding new allies.

horoscope forecasts Astrology zodiac signs news
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
