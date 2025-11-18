Weekly horoscope — three zodiac signs will get a major financial breakthrough

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

From November 18 to November 23, some zodiac signs will have incredible opportunities for financial growth. Those lucky individuals will attract money and lucrative offers if they pay attention to the signs and clues from the universe. Pay particular attention to Thursday, November 20, when the New Moon in Scorpio creates powerful energy for restarting finances.

According to YourTango, this week will be especially beneficial for three zodiac signs that will see a financial breakthrough during November 18-23.

Zodiac signs that will become a magnet for money

Libra

This is an ideal time to invest in your financial future. Despite Mercury's retrograde, this week calls for careful budgeting, expense and investment review, and organization of anything that needs correction. The New Moon on November 20th gives you an opportunity to strengthen the foundation of your future well-being. The main task is to make room for new opportunities that will soon arise.

Pisces

On November 21, the Sagittarius season begins, bringing hope and support to Pisces. Over the past few months, you have been meeting your financial needs despite considerable strain. This situation will soon change: The universe will present you with new financial opportunities through your career, a new business venture, or investments. You may also receive financial assistance from loved ones or family. This help will allow you to stabilize your finances and realize that you don't have to do everything alone.

Scorpio

From November 18 to 23, Scorpios should focus on finding new ways to make money. The Sagittarius season, which begins on November 21, opens up great financial prospects for you. The Sun in Sagittarius stimulates initiative and the search for new sources of income. These can include freelancing, selling your own products, or other creative ways to earn money. Avoid negativity and uncertainty, and check your thoughts. This will help you harness the Sun's energy for financial growth.

