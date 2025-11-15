Which zodiac signs will radically change their lives by the end of 2025 — tarot forecast

Tarot reading. Photo: Pinterest

By the end of 2025, the energy of the Universe is preparing a true turning point for several zodiac signs. The Tarot cards have lifted the veil of the future and revealed that destiny will give the chosen ones a chance to start over, step beyond old patterns, and finally reach what they’ve long been striving toward. Each will have their own path to renewal — some will need to leave the past behind, others will make a bold move, and some will leap straight into a new life.

Novyny.LIVE explains which zodiac signs the Tarot promises a rebirth by the end of 2025.

Zodiac signs whose lives will soon change dramatically

Aries — Tarot Card "Death"

For Aries, the end of 2025 will become a point of no return. The "Death" card is not about loss, but about deep transformation. You will finally release something that has held you captive far too long — a relationship, a job, or a fear of change. Accept that a chapter is ending and it’s time to move forward. By year’s end, a door into a new life will open — lighter, more honest, and closer to your true self.

Virgo — Tarot Card "Wheel of Fortune"

For Virgos, 2025 concludes under the sign of karmic change. The "Wheel of Fortune" shows that life is beginning to turn in a new direction, and you may find yourself at the top of this motion. Everything that felt stagnant will suddenly come alive — projects will shift, doors will open, and fate will nudge you forward. In career and finances, an unexpected breakthrough is possible, especially if you’re willing to take risks. Even if events seem chaotic, destiny is steering you toward a fortunate turn.

Scorpio — Tarot Card "Magician"

Scorpios receive one of the most powerful cards — "The Magician." It represents awareness of your own strength, mastery over events, and the ability to shape your reality. By the end of the year, you’ll be able to carry out a plan that once felt out of reach. Your words, actions, and even thoughts carry exceptional power now, so use this period wisely. Set a clear intention and act with confidence — whatever you invest your energy into will begin to materialize.

Pisces — Tarot Card "Star"

"The Star" is the card of healing, harmony, and inner peace. By the end of 2025, you will feel that the dark period is behind you. Life will gradually fill with meaning, inspiration, and renewed hope. You may meet someone who restores your faith in love, or receive an opportunity to express yourself in a pursuit that brings genuine joy.

