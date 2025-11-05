Tarot reading for November 2025: who will get a chance to fix the past

Tarot spread. Photo: Pinterest

The Tarot spread for November 2025 suggests a time of reflection, forgiveness, and chances to rectify past errors for three zodiac signs. According to the prophecy, it will be a special time when the past will come back to remind you of itself so you can put it behind you and take an important step forward.

Novyny.LIVE tells us which zodiac signs will have the opportunity to start over and how they can take advantage of this gift from fate.

Taurus — Judgment

November will be a month of inner awakening for Taurus. The "Judgment" card symbolizes rebirth, a second chance, and life-changing decisions. You may return to an old project you left behind, or reconnect with someone you never had the chance to resolve things with. The universe is giving you the chance to set things right by apologizing, finishing things, letting go, or reconnecting. Don't be afraid to take the first step — even one sincere gesture will bring deep relief.

Virgo — Eight of Cups

Those born under this sign will feel that the time has come to let go of old resentments that are holding them back. In a Tarot spread, the Eight of Cups indicates a breakup that leads to a new life. You may finally realize that not everything requires control or justification. November 2025 will help you recognize your own worth and let go of what has long-lost its meaning. It's a time when the energy of change will push you toward external and internal freedom.

Scorpio — The Lovers

November will be a month of choosing with your heart. The Lovers tarot card symbolizes deep relationships, honesty, and the test of love. You will have the opportunity to speak important words, forgive, and be forgiven. This card may also indicate a situation in which you must make a difficult but necessary moral choice, opening the door to a new stage in your life.

