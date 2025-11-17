Horoscope: the luckiest zodiac signs this week, November 17–23

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

From November 17 to 23, we can expect a week full of hope, light, and inner harmony. The start of the Sagittarius season, along with a unique planetary alignment, will bring inspiration, romance, significant encounters, and personal growth. This period will be especially favorable for five zodiac signs, inspiring them and pushing them to new achievements.

Discover five signs are about to feel a major energy shift, according to YourTango.

Five zodiac signs that will be the luckiest on November 17-23, 2025

Scorpio

The week will begin with a powerful sense of self-confidence and empowerment for Scorpios. With Mercury re-entering Scorpio, you will have the opportunity to revisit old plans and previous decisions, as well as improve on your current projects. Now is a good time for creativity and inspiration. You will easily be able to implement ideas that have been in your head for a long time. Venus in Scorpio boosts your optimism and upbeat mood, while the Moon in Sagittarius reminds you to take care of yourself and not take on too much. Social activity will introduce you to people who could be very important to you.

Sagittarius

Your season has finally arrived, and you can feel it instantly in the form of increased energy and the return of your inner drive. The sun in your sign boosts your confidence and motivates you to act decisively.

Now is a great time to socialize, travel, plan for the future, and explore new opportunities. The Mercury retrograde period encourages meditation, diary-writing, and spending time with loved ones. This week will surely bring gifts, discoveries, and inner warmth to restore your sense of purpose.

Capricorn

From November 17 to 23, you will be eager to learn, grow, explore new opportunities, and get organized. This period will highlight your ambitions and goals, helping you find clarity. As the sun moves into Sagittarius, you will want to take care of yourself, recharge, and reevaluate your schedule. Don't take on unnecessary tasks — setting boundaries is more important than ever. By the end of the week, you'll have the motivation you need to make positive changes to your routine and professional life.

Taurus

This week is an ideal time to renew your relationships, partnerships, and friendships. With Venus, your ruler, in opposition, ideal conditions are created for building trust and deepening understanding. Now is a great time for joint projects, teamwork, and new initiatives. You can achieve much more if you accept help. The Sun in Sagittarius inspires you to work on yourself and expand your knowledge. This period will bring opportunities for growth, new connections, and intense emotions.

Gemini

This week opens the door to new acquaintances, warmer relationships, and bright opportunities. The start of the Sagittarius season emphasizes partnership, so you will naturally attract interesting and like-minded people, as well as potential allies. This period will also give your professional life a powerful boost: You will feel inspired to act more confidently, take on new tasks, and prove yourself in areas where you previously felt insecure. Even small efforts will bring tangible results now. The Sun supports you, providing inner harmony and the sense that you're on the right path.

