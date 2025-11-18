Tarot predictions for November 17–23: Who will experience a financial rise?

Tarot spread. Photo: Pinterest

According to tarot cards, the week from November 17 to 23 carries the energy of growth, determination, and forward movement. For the four zodiac signs, this period will also bring a real financial boom. This could manifest as a lucrative offer, an unexpected payment, a new part-time job, or an opportunity to strengthen your financial stability.

Discover the four zodiac signs that are positioned to secure profit or financial stability this week, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Money luck finally arrives for these four signs

Aries — Ace of Pentacles

If you've been thinking about starting a new project or part-time job, or negotiating a new job, this week is the perfect time to start. You may receive an offer that will affect your income immediately, or an unexpected bonus. The tarot tells you not to hesitate; now is the time when the universe is testing whether you are ready for more.

Cancer — The Chariot

In a financial spread, the Chariot signifies a breakthrough that comes after bold action. You will finally see the results of your work, and your income may increase thanks to an intuitive decision you once made. Money is quickly moving in your direction: a part-time job, a new contract, increased sales, or significant savings are possible where you didn't expect them.

Virgo — King of Pentacles

The King of Pentacles symbolizes stability, wealth, and confident money management. If you were planning to make a large purchase or investment, now is a good time. This week, you will receive an offer that will help increase your income in the long run. Perhaps someone will appear who will become your financial ally or mentor. The tarot cards emphasize that you will find the optimal balance between risk and stability this week.

Sagittarius — Six of Wands

The Six of Wands is a card of victory, recognition, and reward for your efforts. For you, this means a financial breakthrough, such as bonuses, rewards, favorable business agreements, or the successful completion of a long-standing project. You may have the opportunity to expand your project or transition to a more lucrative position. Tarot cards show that your talent will be noticed, which will positively influence your income.

