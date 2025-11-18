Which bad habits to leave behind in 2025 — tips for the zodiac signs

Advice for each zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The end of the year always brings a sense of a new chapter approaching, but true change begins only when we let go of what holds us back. The year 2025 becomes a turning point for many zodiac signs, and astrologers advise paying attention to one negative habit that quietly drains your strength, time, and inner harmony. You may be surprised at how simple yet persistent this trait is — and how strongly it affects your daily life. If you let go of it by the end of the year, the space around you will literally clear for new opportunities, peace, and energy.

Novyny.LIVE, citing Collective World, explains what exactly should be left in the past to step into a stronger, more conscious, and more harmonious 2026.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

You should stop reacting impulsively when anger takes over. Sharp words and emotional outbursts only exhaust you and complicate your relationships. Instead, give yourself time to reset: physical activity, running, walks, or keeping a journal will help release tension.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

You need to stop avoiding conversations where you should express your dissatisfaction. If someone behaves unfairly, speak about it directly and calmly. Your feelings matter, and they should not always be pushed aside.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Leave behind the habit of relying solely on caffeine. Constant sleep deprivation drains you much more than you think. Allow yourself proper rest, and your energy levels will naturally rise.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

You should no longer automatically agree to everyone’s requests. Think about yourself and your time. Sometimes saying no is not selfishness but a healthy approach to your own resources.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Put an end to the habit of texting or calling people when drunk. If a conversation is only needed "under the influence", it shouldn’t happen at all. It’s better to postpone communication and take care of your dignity.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Stop putting pressure on yourself by trying to hide your feelings. Opening up and being vulnerable will bring relief and strengthen your bonds with those around you. Allow yourself to speak about what you truly feel.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

It’s time to let go of procrastination. Some tasks don’t need to be perfect — they simply need to be finished. Small steps today will free your time and energy tomorrow.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Stop ignoring your body’s needs. You need to drink more water and monitor hydration. This will significantly affect your overall energy and emotional balance.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Leave behind excessive screen time in 2025. Your eyes, nervous system, and focus need rest. Even a short walk outside will bring back clarity and lightness.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Stop devaluing yourself and repeating internal criticism. Kindness toward yourself is the first step to success. Support yourself the same way you support others.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Pause your chaotic schedule and overwork. Operating without structure is a path to burnout. Establish a healthy rhythm where work does not consume your entire life.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

You need to leave behind the habit of constantly checking social media while working. It drains your concentration and energy. Limit your screen time with timers — your productivity will increase dramatically.

