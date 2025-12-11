Tarot horoscope for December 11, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Tarot reading. Photo: depositphotos.com

Today, December 11, the Tarot cards predict for some zodiac signs a risk of misunderstandings and wrong decisions, while others will finally see where their strength and experience are leading them.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, explains what the Tarot cards forecast for each Zodiac sign on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot Card: King of Swords (reversed)

Your superpower today is restraint in communication. Think before you speak — it will protect you from a conflict that may arise suddenly.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot Card: The Lovers (reversed)

This Thursday may reveal a weak point in a relationship or partnership. Don’t rush to conclusions — you need time to understand your true desires.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot Card: The Empress

Today opens space for creativity and decisions that will bear fruit in the future. The card of the day emphasizes: do not adapt to others’ expectations.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords

Emotions on December 11 may push you toward sharp words, so restrain impulsiveness. Openness is a strength — but only when balanced with self-control.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords (reversed)

Today you break free from an internal limitation that held you back. Allow yourself to see the obvious — the solution is already near.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles (reversed)

In teamwork, delays and misunderstandings may arise. The card suggests reviewing roles and agreements — this will help find a more effective format.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot Card: The Tower (reversed)

Today you must confront an issue that can no longer be postponed. Decisiveness will help you avoid greater upheaval.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords (reversed)

The card warns of a risk of misinterpreting others’ words. Ask directly and verify facts — it will save you time and nerves.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups (reversed)

Emotional sensitivity may disrupt your rhythm. Don’t draw conclusions based on mood — look at the situation objectively.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

A wonderful day for communication, support, and warm encounters. The card advises not to wait for others’ initiative — take the first step, and conversations will flow easily.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords (reversed)

A difficult cycle that has drained you comes to an end. Do not return to the past — move forward.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords (reversed)

The recovery period is over — it’s time to return to an active pace. However, honor your boundaries — manage your workload to avoid burning out again.

Read more:

Four zodiac signs will end 2025 with explosive success

January 2026 lunar calendar — top days for success and prosperity

Three zodiac signs will enjoy financial luck this week