Which zodiac signs can expect abundance from December 8–14, 2025 — financial horoscope

The new week opens new financial opportunities. The period from December 8 to 14 will be especially favorable for three zodiac signs. According to astrologers, these lucky ones will attract new offers, partnerships, and investments. And the moment when Neptune turns direct in Pisces will become particularly important, urging them to see the bigger picture rather than just numbers in their wallet.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, explains which zodiac signs can expect real financial success already this week.

Aquarius

As astrologers emphasize, a unique event will occur for Aquarius on December 10 — Neptune will end its retrograde motion and join Saturn in Pisces, opening a period of rewards. It will last until January 26, 2026. This will be an ideal time to trust yourself and your inner compass. It is this compass that will help you achieve a stable income. Pay close attention to all offers: a new job, a change of field, an investment in a direction that aligns with your values — all of this can become the beginning of remarkable financial success.

Scorpio

A period of active action begins for you. Mercury in Sagittarius from December 11 and until early 2026 opens the way to new earnings. This transit influences your financial decisions and gives you the courage to articulate your needs. If you have long wanted a promotion, to launch your own project, or to find investors, this week creates the most favorable conditions. You should act, not wait. Take a concrete step: submit an application, conduct negotiations, use your network. Only in this way will you multiply your wealth.

Leo

For you, the week opens with an important combination of practicality and creativity. The Moon in Virgo on December 11 creates the foundation for new financial prospects, while the influence of Pisces and Sagittarius adds inspiration and inner courage to change your career direction. Your task is not to devalue your talents out of fear of being left without money. When you trust yourself, you begin to see real opportunities that were previously hidden.

