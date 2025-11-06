Tarot horoscope for November 6, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Tarot reading. Photo: pexels.com.

Thursday, November 6, brings a wave of intuitive discoveries and fateful coincidences. The post–Full Moon energy remains strong — revealing secrets and offering self-understanding. Tarot cards today predict: some zodiac signs will finally receive long-awaited rewards for their efforts, while others will realize what they need to release in order to move forward.

According to Your Tango, via Novyny.LIVE, here’s what the Tarot cards reveal for each zodiac sign on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Card: Nine of Pentacles (reversed)

Avoid financial risks or impulsive spending. Act with calculation, not emotion.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Card: Eight of Pentacles

You’re on the right path — your hard work will pay off. Thursday brings progress and recognition.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

Card: Queen of Wands

Your charisma is at its peak — speak up and share ideas; people will listen.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Card: Knight of Wands (reversed)

Don’t act impulsively under emotional pressure. Keep calm to avoid setbacks.

Leo (July 23 – August 21)

Card: Judgement (reversed)

Pause and reflect — are you repeating old mistakes? Haste could lead to a wrong decision.

Virgo (August 22 – September 23)

Card: Wheel of Fortune

Fate brings a pleasant turn. Accept change with trust — everything unfolds as it should.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Card: Two of Cups

A perfect day for love and reconciliation. Tensions in relationships can be eased today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Card: The Devil

You may be trapped by old habits or attachments. Recognize what’s holding you back — and break free.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Card: Page of Swords

New information or learning opportunities arise. Stay open — one could spark a breakthrough.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Card: Six of Cups

The past returns warmly. Memories or reunions help you understand yourself and your journey.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Card: Seven of Cups

Your imagination runs wild today. Focus on one goal to stay grounded and effective.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Card: Five of Pentacles (reversed)

This Thursday brings healing and support. Where there was loneliness, light and kindness now return.

