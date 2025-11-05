Super Full Moon on November 5 — tarot predicts life-changing moments for three zodiac signs

Tarot cards. Collage Novyny.LIVE

The November full moon will shine brighter than usual, bringing with it a wave of powerful energy and emotional renewal. According to Tarot, this supermoon on November 5 opens a cosmic window of happiness, healing, and unexpected blessings for several Zodiac signs. For some, it will spark new love or deepen existing bonds; for others, it will bring long-awaited clarity, confidence, or even a financial breakthrough.

Novyny.LIVE reveals which zodiac signs will experience the prophecy of the Tarot cards, bringing happiness to life.

Taurus — The Sun

Your path leads to clarity, joy, and well-deserved rewards. The Sun card symbolizes warmth, openness, and great success. The full moon on November 5 will bring a time when everything falls into place. What has long remained in the shadows will now be revealed in the best light. You may receive good news about finances, recognition, or even a long-awaited love confession. This day is favorable for new beginnings, important meetings, and creative ideas. Don't be afraid to shine.

Cancer — The Star

For you, the full moon in November will be a time of inspiration and belief in a better future. The Star card symbolizes spiritual renewal, hope, and healing. You will finally be able to let go of the pain holding you back and regain your self-confidence. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will find your path. You may experience pleasant encounters, romantic intimacy, or new professional opportunities. The most important thing is not to be afraid to dream — your desires now have a chance to become reality.

Virgo — Wheel of Fortune

This period will be pivotal for you. The Wheel of Fortune indicates that luck is finally on your side. You will receive what you have long awaited: an opportunity, an offer, or the result of efforts that seemed futile. The supermoon on November 5 may bring an unexpected breakthrough in your career or financial growth. What is happening now is not a coincidence, but a natural reward for your hard work. The tarot cards advise you to accept changes with gratitude.

Scorpio — The World

This full moon will mark the end of an important cycle and open the door to a new stage in your life. The World card symbolizes harmony, achieving goals, and overcoming old fears. You may receive confirmation that your efforts were not in vain. Your hard work will bear fruit, and your doubters will witness your triumph. For some, this will be a new beginning in relationships; for others, it will mean achieving the stability they have long desired. Allow yourself to rejoice and look forward, not back.

