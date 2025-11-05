Full Moon on November 5, 2025 — which zodiac signs will experience great luck

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

On November 5, a Full Moon in Taurus will rise — one of the most powerful astrological events of the year. Its energy will open a portal of luck capable of changing destinies. For some, it will bring emotional healing; for others, an unexpected breakthrough in career or love. However, five zodiac signs in particular will receive special gifts from the Universe — ones they never even dreamed of.

Novyny.LIVE shares astrologers’ predictions for which zodiac signs can expect true magic during the full moon on November 5.

Scorpio

For Scorpios, Full Moon will mark a moment of truth. It will help reveal everything in its true light — who is genuinely by your side and who remains only out of habit. You’ll finally let go of old grudges and feel a lightness, as if sunlight has broken through after a long storm. In relationships, reconciliation or an honest conversation may occur, closing a chapter from the past. Most importantly, this Full Moon opens the door to a life-changing opportunity.

Virgo

For Virgos, this Full Moon brings a burst of joy and energy. You’ll feel that everything has finally aligned. An unexpected proposal, opportunity, or encounter could change everything. In love, harmony and warmth await — relationships will become deeper and more sincere. The key now is not to doubt yourself. The Full Moon will grant what your heart has long desired — just allow yourself to receive this miracle.

Capricorn

November 5 will bring long-awaited peace to Capricorns. After months of inner tension, you can finally breathe freely. A small miracle — perhaps a call, a piece of news, or a chance meeting — will change everything. You’ll have the opportunity to fulfill an old dream you thought was lost. Live this period with an open heart, and destiny will reveal why everything unfolded as it did.

Leo

For Leos, the Full Moon in Taurus will mark a breakthrough moment. You’ll receive a sign, message, or event that transforms your self-perception. Success will come exactly where you’ve persevered the longest. Recognition may arrive — from your boss, partners, or even the public. Warmth will return to your personal life, and an honest talk will restore trust. This is your moment to shine.

Aquarius

For Aquarius, the Full Moon will serve as a portal into a new reality. Life itself will point you in the right direction. A meeting or event could reignite your belief in miracles. On November 5, everything unnecessary will be revealed, exposing true intentions. Don’t fear change — it’s meant for your growth. The Universe is preparing a gift for those brave enough to move forward with open eyes.

