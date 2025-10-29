Which zodiac signs carry the heaviest karma — destined for challenges

Upset young woman. Photo: Pexels

Some people are meant to take important lessons from life. Fate has prepared a series of trials for them that cannot be avoided. These are karmic challenges, which can bring pain and loss if a person does not learn to use their energy wisely. Astrologers note that the heaviest karma is most often found in two zodiac signs.

Zodiac signs with the heaviest karma

Scorpio

The task of this zodiac sign involves transformation and deep internal processes. Its karma is connected with control, power, and passion. That is why Scorpios often enter relationships that eventually become destructive.

The universe tests Scorpios with situations that force them to let go of the past. Additionally, it is important for them to release excessive control. Karma aims to teach this sign that true strength comes not through manipulation, but through forgiveness and inner liberation. A Scorpio should channel their energy toward good. Only then can they become a true leader and inspire others. Otherwise, karma will return them to painful lessons.

Pisces

This zodiac sign symbolizes compassion, spirituality, and sensitivity. Pisces often try to help others while neglecting their own needs and desires. Therefore, their main karmic task is learning to distinguish true empathy from destructive self-sacrifice.

Karma teaches Pisces that compassion does not mean neglecting oneself. They need to establish personal boundaries and pay attention to their own needs. They will find peace only when they transform into spiritually strong and inspired individuals. If Pisces continue to sacrifice themselves for others, the universe will once again challenge them.

