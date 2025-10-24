Which zodiac signs will receive a proposal in 2026 — horoscope

A man puts a ring on a woman's finger. Photo: Freepik

Astrologers say that 2026 will be a turning point for love and commitment. For some Zodiac signs, the stars are aligning to bring long-awaited proposals and happy new beginnings. If you’ve been waiting for a sign that true love is near — this might be it.

Destiny leads few zodiac signs to long-awaited proposals and joyful new beginnings, according to TSN.

Advertisement

Which zodiac signs can expect a proposal?

Cancer

This zodiac sign should expect to experience a renewal of feelings in 2026. For the first time in a while, you will feel stable in your relationship. The stars predict changes as early as spring. In May or July, your partner will discuss a future together and propose. It will most likely happen where you feel safe, such as at home or by the water.

Aries

In 2026, a new fire will ignite in the hearts of Aries. This is not about passionate feelings, but rather the desire for stability and peace in relationships. You will realize that the right person is by your side. They will be the one to propose marriage. This decision will be thoughtful and mature, not impulsive.

A man proposes to a woman. Photo: Freepik

Leo

In 2026, your relationships will finally reach a new level of depth. The person you dream of spending your whole life with will take an important step. In the summer or early fall, you will hear these sincere words: "I want you to be my wife". Expect the proposal during a vacation or trip.

Capricorn

Another zodiac sign that will receive a marriage proposal in 2026 is Capricorn. This zodiac sign dreams of stability and will finally achieve it. The proposal will probably be simple, but sincere. Your partner will confess their desire to be together forever during your usual morning chats or walks in the park.

Read more:

The 2026 horoscope reveals who will transform their life

Four zodiac signs famous for their constantly shifting moods