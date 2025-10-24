Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Psychology Lucky in love — zodiac signs who will get engaged in 2026

Lucky in love — zodiac signs who will get engaged in 2026

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 October 2025 18:18
Updated 22:33
Which zodiac signs will receive a proposal in 2026 — horoscope
A man puts a ring on a woman's finger. Photo: Freepik

Astrologers say that 2026 will be a turning point for love and commitment. For some Zodiac signs, the stars are aligning to bring long-awaited proposals and happy new beginnings. If you’ve been waiting for a sign that true love is near — this might be it.

Destiny leads few zodiac signs to long-awaited proposals and joyful new beginnings, according to TSN.

Advertisement

Which zodiac signs can expect a proposal?

Cancer

This zodiac sign should expect to experience a renewal of feelings in 2026. For the first time in a while, you will feel stable in your relationship. The stars predict changes as early as spring. In May or July, your partner will discuss a future together and propose. It will most likely happen where you feel safe, such as at home or by the water.

Aries

In 2026, a new fire will ignite in the hearts of Aries. This is not about passionate feelings, but rather the desire for stability and peace in relationships. You will realize that the right person is by your side. They will be the one to propose marriage. This decision will be thoughtful and mature, not impulsive.

Astrologers Reveal Who’s Likely to Receive a Marriage Proposal in 2026
A man proposes to a woman. Photo: Freepik

Leo

In 2026, your relationships will finally reach a new level of depth. The person you dream of spending your whole life with will take an important step. In the summer or early fall, you will hear these sincere words: "I want you to be my wife". Expect the proposal during a vacation or trip.

Capricorn

Another zodiac sign that will receive a marriage proposal in 2026 is Capricorn. This zodiac sign dreams of stability and will finally achieve it. The proposal will probably be simple, but sincere. Your partner will confess their desire to be together forever during your usual morning chats or walks in the park.

Read more:

The 2026 horoscope reveals who will transform their life

Four zodiac signs famous for their constantly shifting moods

psychology Astrology zodiac signs intresting facts proposal
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information