Horoscope for October 23, 2025 — astrologers’ advice for each zodiac sign

Today, October 23, the energy of the waxing Moon in Scorpio awakens inner strength, but at the same time can bring hidden emotions to the surface. The third lunar day is a time when staying idle is not an option: the Universe pushes for action, starting new ventures, showing determination, breaking free from weaknesses and dependencies, and letting go of anything that holds you back. Astrologers emphasize that if this energy is not directed into action today, it can turn into self-destruction.

Novyny.LIVE explains what each zodiac sign can expect this Thursday, October 23.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Today you will feel a desire to change everything — and this is positive if you avoid acting impulsively. Use this day to free yourself from old habits that hinder your personal growth.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Your emotions may be especially intense today, so avoid rushing to conclusions. It’s better to channel your energy into productive activities or physical exercise — this will help relieve tension.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

You may feel the need to say what you’ve kept hidden for a long time. The stars advise speaking honestly but carefully, as your words carry special influence today.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

The Moon in Scorpio sharpens intuition — trust your instincts. By listening to your inner voice, you can find solutions to old problems and avoid conflicts.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Today you will have energy for everything, but the key is not to waste it on trivial matters. Astrologers recommend focusing on an important task you have been postponing and taking the first decisive step.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Your perfectionism can be both an advantage and a trap. Find a balance between striving for ideal outcomes and accepting reality — then this Thursday will bring harmony and clarity.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Today it is worth listening not to others’ opinions, but to your own heart. Avoid doubts and hesitation — the Moon in Scorpio calls for decisiveness and inner honesty.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

The day is filled with depth and power, and you will feel it most acutely. If you channel your energy into creativity or self-development, you can achieve the breakthrough you have long awaited.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Emotional contradictions or conflicts may arise, but do not rush to escalate them. It is better to pause, reflect on the situation, and then act — this way, everything will work in your favor.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Today is a good day to review your life — relationships, goals, habits. By honestly examining what hinders your progress, you can finally make the necessary changes.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Your energy today may fluctuate from enthusiasm to irritation. Find an outlet through movement, creativity, or a new idea — this will help direct your energy toward something constructive.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Today it is important not to escape your emotions, but to understand them. By allowing yourself to experience the day honestly, you will receive intuitive guidance on where to move next.

