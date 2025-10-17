Horoscope for October 17, 2025 — astrologers’ advice for every zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Friday, October 17, will be influenced by the waning Moon in Virgo, making us more attentive, meticulous, yet at the same time demanding. The 27th lunar day is a time to listen to your inner voice and act wisely. Astrologers emphasize that today intuition may guide the right decision where logic fails. The day’s energy supports organizing, completing tasks, and analyzing recent events.

Novyny.LIVE explains what each zodiac sign can expect this Friday, October 17.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Today you should focus on the details, as the key to success lies there. Avoid rushing, trust your logic, and do not get upset over minor things — the day will bring harmony to those who can create it themselves.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

You will feel a need for stability and control, but life may throw an unexpected twist your way. Do not resist changes — they may lead you to the long-awaited outcome.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

Friday will be a day when your mind operates at full capacity. However, do not scatter your attention across many tasks — choose one task and bring it to perfection.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Emotions will be particularly strong today, and it is important not to let them overshadow logic. Spend the evening with close ones — this will help restore emotional balance.

Leo (July 23 – August 21)

Astrologers advise not to grab everything at once — even if it seems like the world is waiting just for you. Focus on quality rather than quantity, and this day will become a point of inner growth.

Virgo (August 22 – September 23)

The Moon in your sign makes you extremely sensitive to details and the moods of people around you. Use this to strengthen relationships, but avoid being overly critical — too much rigidity can spoil the atmosphere.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

The day will bring a desire to organize everything around you — from your desk to your thoughts. Take a step toward harmony: get rid of the unnecessary and you will see space open up for something new.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You may feel tired or irritated — do not resist, just allow yourself to rest. Trust your intuition: today it can guide you in the right direction even without logical explanations.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The day is good for planning but not for decisive actions. Write down ideas, think through steps — this will give you an advantage when the right moment to start arrives.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Your work ethic will be at its peak today, but do not forget to rest. Sometimes a break is also a path to results, especially if you have been working without pauses for a long time.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

You may feel the urge to change everything, but there is no need to rush — the day requires caution. Astrologers advise postponing important decisions and paying attention to signs of fate.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

You will be highly sensitive to the energy of others today, so avoid toxic people. Listen to yourself and let your dreams indicate the real path — on Friday intuition works flawlessly.

