Horoscope for October 6, 2025 — astrologers’ advice for each zodiac sign

Monday, October 6, promises to be a day of inner cleansing and restoring balance. The Moon is waxing in Aries, encouraging action and decisive steps. At the same time, the 16th lunar day is a time of light, harmony, and purity. This is a favorable day for creative work, organizing, clearing your space, traveling, and new plans. Astrologers also recommend that zodiac signs find time to be alone — intuition will point you in the right direction.

Novyny.LIVE explains what each zodiac sign can expect this Monday, October 6.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

You will feel a surge of energy and desire to act, but astrologers advise not to rush — the day’s energy calls for calm and harmony. Engage in pleasant activities, organize your home or thoughts to find inner balance.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

This Monday favors clearing your mind. You should let go of unnecessary responsibilities and focus on your own calm — it will become your best protection from conflicts.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

The day will awaken interesting ideas and the desire to make changes. However, do not rush into new projects; it’s better to think about how to improve what you already have.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Emotions today may intertwine with memories, giving you a chance to understand yourself more deeply. It’s a good time for creativity, new ideas, and tidying up.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

The day is suitable for reassessing plans and clearing away the unnecessary. Avoid rushing into large tasks; instead, focus on what brings you emotional satisfaction.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Astrologers advise Virgos on October 6 to pause and look at life from a different perspective. Inspiration or a new idea may appear that helps solve an old problem.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

This Monday, Libras should avoid fuss and unnecessary conversations — they will only drain your energy. Spend time in harmony with yourself, perhaps engaging in a favorite activity. Music and a walk will help restore your mood.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

The day is not for conflict — even if you feel tension, find a way to ease it. Choose calm instead of arguments, and a new source of energy will open up.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

You may feel an internal split between the desire to act and the need to rest. Astrologers recommend the latter: give your body and soul a chance to recover, and inspiration will return naturally.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

A favorable day for putting everything in order — from your desk to your thoughts. Any form of cleansing will have a strong energetic effect.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

You are full of ideas, but it’s worth keeping them to yourself until the right moment for action arises. The day is suitable for creativity, quiet reflection, and internal recharging.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

This Monday will be a day of inner cleansing and inspiration. You will feel a subtle connection with your own intuition — it will guide you in the right direction. Avoid unnecessary emotions and do not let anyone disturb your peace.

