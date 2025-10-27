Horoscope for October 27, 2025 — what astrologers advise for each zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Monday, October 27, will be influenced by the waxing Moon in Capricorn, which calls for seriousness, focus, and a responsible approach to everything you say or promise. The seventh lunar day is a time of the power of words, concentration, and inner discipline. Astrologers advise carefully choosing your words today — they will carry significant weight and may influence future events. According to forecasts, this is an ideal period for work, planning, report writing, and serious conversations, but not for impulsive actions or emotional behavior.

Novyny.LIVE explains what each zodiac sign can expect this Monday, October 27.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

This Monday will test your patience — avoid rushing your responses or decisions. If you manage to keep a cool head, you will find benefits even in a challenging situation.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Today, it is better to postpone unnecessary conversations and focus on work. What you say may be taken literally, so choose your words carefully.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

You may feel slight fatigue from routine, but Capricorn teaches you consistency — do not leave tasks unfinished. In the second half of the day, you may receive unexpected advice that helps resolve an old problem.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

The day requires self-discipline — do not let your mood affect your decisions. Astrologers recommend addressing household or professional matters that have long awaited your attention.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

This is a day to speak only to the point. Your words will carry influence, so use it wisely — constructive advice or support today can change someone’s fate.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Your attentiveness and practicality are your main advantages today. You will be able to bring order not only to your affairs but also to your thoughts if you allow yourself to set aside emotions.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Do not rush to take on too much — Capricorn reminds you that success favors order. If you set priorities, you can achieve more than expected.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

October 27 will help you see others’ hidden motives. Use your intuition, but do not act abruptly — observe, draw conclusions, and speak only when confident.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

The Moon in Capricorn will slightly temper your natural impulsiveness and help you focus. This is a good day to finish what you started or organize documents.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Your sign is in the spotlight — the Moon enhances your drive for order, stability, and logic. You have a chance to strengthen your authority if you are not overly strict with yourself or others.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

The day will require restraint and focus. Your ability to think outside the box will be useful if combined with careful calculation.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Astrologers advise keeping calm and not revealing your plans prematurely. This is a favorable day for spiritual practices, reflection on your goals, and quietly restoring inner balance.

Read more:

October warns — which zodiac signs should avoid rushing

October will test the wallet of one zodiac sign

October 2025 brings destiny-changing news for two zodiac signs