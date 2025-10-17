Major success coming for three zodiac signs by the end of October, Tarot says

Tarot spread. Photo: Pinterest

Until the end of October, the tarot predicts significant life changes for three zodiac signs. The lucky ones will experience a magical period when their desires turn into reality and their dreams come true. Fate itself will push them in the right direction during this time.

Discover three zodiac signs ready to embrace their destiny, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Aries: Tarot Card "The Chariot"

The Chariot symbolizes victory over circumstances and self-confidence. You can achieve what you've been striving for — a promotion, recognition, or a long-awaited personal victory. Fate is on your side, but only if you don't give up. The Tarot advises you to act quickly, make decisions without hesitation, and not look back.

Libra: Tarot card "The Star"

Libra has been dealt a card of hope, inspiration, and the fulfillment of desires. The Star represents light after darkness and symbolizes a new beginning and the blessings of the universe. By the end of October, you may receive long-awaited news that will change everything. This could be the answer you've been waiting for or a meeting that will alter your perception of the future. Trust the process, even if the path seems uncertain — fate is currently shaping the gift you've been dreaming of for a long time.

Pisces: Tarot Card "Ten of Cups"

Ten of Cups is one of the most positive cards in the deck. It represents harmony, love, and the fulfillment of cherished desires. By the end of October, you will experience an event that will bring you peace and joy. This could be the completion of an important stage, receiving an offer, hearing news from home, or having an epiphany that you are finally in your place. Enjoy the moment.

