Horoscope for November 4, 2025 — what astrologers advise each zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Today, November 4, the waxing Moon in Taurus brings stability, a desire for peace, and comfort. This Tuesday offers a chance to rest, regain strength, and put things in order. However, the 15th lunar day requires special attention — astrologers warn that the day may be filled with temptations and inner conflicts. To avoid misunderstandings, it’s important to stay calm, resist provocations, and avoid clarifying relationships.

Novyny.LIVE tells what each zodiac sign can expect this Tuesday, November 4.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

This day will teach you patience. If you don’t rush, you’ll get more than expected. Astrologers advise avoiding arguments — even a small conflict could drag on.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

You’ll feel in your element: stability, comfort, and confidence in the future. Today is perfect for home tasks or activities that bring a sense of control.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

You may feel like arguing, but it’s better to avoid it. The day favors calm conversations, but it’s not the right time for serious decisions.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tuesday will bring emotional relief. You’ll find harmony and peace in familiar things — cooking, walking, or spending time with loved ones. Don’t overload yourself with work.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

You may find it difficult to control your emotions. Astrologers recommend avoiding confrontations — let go of the situation, and everything will resolve naturally.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Today is perfect for organizing — both at home and in your thoughts. Postpone large projects and focus on tasks that bring order and satisfaction. The evening is ideal for rest without gadgets.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

The stars suggest focusing on stability. This is not a day for experiments or sudden changes. If you want harmony in relationships — don’t provoke.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

You might face inner resistance or someone’s manipulation. Don’t let emotions control you — a cool head will be your greatest ally today.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Everything may seem to slow down, but that will help you see what truly matters. Tuesday is a time for calm analysis and planning, not for taking action.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

The day favors stability and focus. If someone tries to throw you off balance — stay composed. Focus on practical matters, and you’ll see results by evening.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

You may feel tired or apathetic. Astrologers recommend taking a short break — listen to music, cook your favorite meal, or spend a quiet evening alone.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Your intuition is especially strong today — trust your feelings. Don’t ignore the signs the Universe sends: they may point the way toward positive change.

Read more:

These 4 zodiac signs will prosper financially from November 3–9

When a haircut brings luck — lunar calendar for November 2025

Zodiac signs destined for financial gains — November horoscope