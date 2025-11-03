Who's getting rich this week? Tarot favors 4 lucky zodiac signs

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Photo: Pinterest

The first week of November begins with a powerful energy wave that will bring financial success to four zodiac signs. The Tarot cards have already revealed who will have the opportunity to increase their resources, achieve ambitious plans, and experience the taste of well-deserved prosperity.

Novyny.LIVE tells you which zodiac signs will experience a financial boom from November 3 to 9, 2025.

Advertisement

Tarot predicts a financial boost in early November

Aries — Nine of Pentacles

This week will truly embody success for Aries. Nine of Pentacles represents financial stability, deserved prosperity, and satisfaction with results. There will be an opportunity for a new stage in your career that will increase your income. There is also a chance to successfully complete a deal or project. To ensure long-term profits, invest in yourself: education, a new image, or business development.

Taurus — Wheel of Fortune

Fortune will be on Taurus's side from November 3rd to 9th. The Wheel of Fortune card symbolizes happy coincidences and sudden opportunities. Financial luck can come from unexpected sources: a win, a bonus, an unexpected gift, or a new profitable collaboration. The Tarot warns: Don't miss your chance. If you have doubts but feel that "there's something to it," take action. Your intuition will lead you to success this week.

Leo — Ace of Pentacles

Leos receive one of the most powerful cards in the spread. It represents new opportunities in the financial sphere. From November 3rd to 9th, you may find yourself starting a new job, signing a profitable contract, or launching your own business. Everything you touch now has the potential to be profitable. The tarot cards encourage you to act confidently and not undervalue your work.

Scorpio — Six of Pentacles

For Scorpios, the first week of November will be a period of mutual exchanges and financial support. The Six of Pentacles promises profits through partnerships, joint ventures, or assistance from a powerful person. If you own a business, expect a profitable offer. If you are an employee, you may receive a bonus or raise. The most important thing is to not be stingy with your kindness and support in return.

Read more:

Your November 2025 tarot reading — what awaits each zodiac sign

Lunar calendar for November 2025 — money days