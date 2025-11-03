Horoscope for November 3, 2025 — what astrologers advise each zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Today, November 3, is a day to begin something new — but with deep awareness of your true intentions. The Moon is waxing in fiery Aries, urging action, determination, and inner awakening. The 14th lunar day encourages spiritual growth, self-discovery, and the pursuit of truth. Astrologers recommend that each zodiac sign channel their energy into self-improvement, emotional balance, and overcoming inner conflicts.

Novyny.LIVE explains what every zodiac sign can expect this Monday, November 3.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

You’re in your element today — full of drive and motivation. However, astrologers warn against wasting this energy on arguments. Use it instead to resolve personal matters or start something new.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

You may feel a wave of uncertainty or restlessness about the future. Rather than resisting change, embrace it calmly — it’s leading you toward renewal.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Your communication skills are at their peak, making it easy to influence others. Be careful with promises, though — not everything that seems simple truly is.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

You’ll likely want to stay home or spend time with loved ones. Still, don’t neglect your responsibilities. The Moon’s energy will help you bring harmony into your day.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

November 3 may bring both new opportunities and challenges to your patience. Control your fiery nature — not everyone can handle your honesty, even when you’re right.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Astrologers advise slowing down — today favors reflection over action. Let go of control for a few hours; sometimes life itself points the right direction.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

You might feel torn between the urge to act and the desire for harmony. Find balance through creativity or time with like-minded people — it will ease inner tension.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

The day’s energy is powerful but unstable. Don’t let emotions dictate your choices — your intuition will show how to avoid conflict and maintain respect.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

The stars support bold plans. You can begin a new phase at work or in relationships if you move deliberately — balance between action and awareness is key.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

This day opens the path to inner cleansing. Don’t be afraid to admit your weaknesses — it’s not defeat but a step toward strength and wisdom.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

You can inspire others with your ideas, but keep one foot on the ground. A practical approach will help you turn even the boldest concepts into reality.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

The Moon enhances your intuition — trust your instincts. This Monday is ideal for rest, meditation, or creativity — activities that will recharge and restore you.

