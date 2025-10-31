Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Horoscopes Ideal November 2025 dates for perfect hair coloring

Ideal November 2025 dates for perfect hair coloring

en
Publication time 31 October 2025 16:42
Updated 16:45
Moon phases and hair coloring — the luckiest days to dye hair in November 2025
A woman getting her hair dyed. Photo: freepik

November is the perfect time to update your hair color with balayage or ombré, both of which are in style this season. To ensure an even dye job, long-lasting color, and healthy, bouncy curls, choose a good stylist and the right moon phase.

Here's when to refresh your color for the best results, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Moon phases in November 2025

  • The growing moon  from November 1 to 4;
  • Full Moon in Taurus  November 5;
  • The waning moon — November 6 to 19;
  • New Moon in Scorpio November 20;
  • The growing moon  from November 21 to 30;
  • There will be no solar eclipse;
  • No lunar eclipse.
Ideal November 2025 dates for perfect hair coloring
Different phases of the moon. Photo: freepik.com

How the moon affects hair coloring

The phases of the moon directly affect the hair renewal process. Depending on the phase, coloring can make your hair shiny and durable, or it can quickly lose its effect.

The best time for coloring is during the growing moon. During this period, hair grows actively, allowing the dye to penetrate deeper into the hair's structure for a rich, long-lasting color. You can experiment with different shades or touch up your roots.

The full moon is a period of unstable energy. The dye may not be absorbed evenly, and the result may differ from what you expected. It's better to postpone your salon visit or choose a light tint.

The waning moon is not the best time for radical changes. Your hair will lose strength, so limit yourself to light treatments or coloring it in your natural shade to add shine.

The new moon is a day of renewal and a restart of energies. At this time, any hair manipulation can have unpredictable results. Astrologers advise against coloring your hair.

Ideal November 2025 dates for perfect hair coloring
Hairdresser dyes client's hair. Photo: Freepik.com

Favorable dates for hair coloring in November 2025

If you want to get the perfect shade and healthy shine, select the following dates: November 1, 2, 6, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 22, 24.

During these days, the moon supports beauty treatments and promotes positive changes in appearance and harmony. The paint will go on smoothly, and you will be delighted by the long-lasting results.

Unfavorable dates for hair coloring in November 2025

There are certain dates when dyeing may not live up to expectations. November 4, 5, 8, 16, 18, 20, 23 and 25 are days when the color may wash off quickly or turn out unexpectedly. If you don't want to take any risks, it's better to reschedule your appointment for another day or use this time to care for your hair with masks, nutrition, and rest.

Read more:

Zodiac signs destined for financial gains — November horoscope

Your November 2025 tarot reading — what awaits each zodiac sign

horoscope hairstyles November advice hair lunar calendar
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information