Moon phases and hair coloring — the luckiest days to dye hair in November 2025

A woman getting her hair dyed. Photo: freepik

November is the perfect time to update your hair color with balayage or ombré, both of which are in style this season. To ensure an even dye job, long-lasting color, and healthy, bouncy curls, choose a good stylist and the right moon phase.

Here's when to refresh your color for the best results, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Moon phases in November 2025

The growing moon — from November 1 to 4;

— from November 1 to 4; Full Moon in Taurus — November 5;

— November 5; The waning moon — November 6 to 19;

— November 6 to 19; New Moon in Scorpio — November 20;

— November 20; The growing moon — from November 21 to 30;

— from November 21 to 30; There will be no solar eclipse ;

; No lunar eclipse.

Different phases of the moon. Photo: freepik.com

How the moon affects hair coloring

The phases of the moon directly affect the hair renewal process. Depending on the phase, coloring can make your hair shiny and durable, or it can quickly lose its effect.

The best time for coloring is during the growing moon. During this period, hair grows actively, allowing the dye to penetrate deeper into the hair's structure for a rich, long-lasting color. You can experiment with different shades or touch up your roots.

The full moon is a period of unstable energy. The dye may not be absorbed evenly, and the result may differ from what you expected. It's better to postpone your salon visit or choose a light tint.

The waning moon is not the best time for radical changes. Your hair will lose strength, so limit yourself to light treatments or coloring it in your natural shade to add shine.

The new moon is a day of renewal and a restart of energies. At this time, any hair manipulation can have unpredictable results. Astrologers advise against coloring your hair.

Hairdresser dyes client's hair. Photo: Freepik.com

Favorable dates for hair coloring in November 2025

If you want to get the perfect shade and healthy shine, select the following dates: November 1, 2, 6, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 22, 24.

During these days, the moon supports beauty treatments and promotes positive changes in appearance and harmony. The paint will go on smoothly, and you will be delighted by the long-lasting results.

Unfavorable dates for hair coloring in November 2025

There are certain dates when dyeing may not live up to expectations. November 4, 5, 8, 16, 18, 20, 23 and 25 are days when the color may wash off quickly or turn out unexpectedly. If you don't want to take any risks, it's better to reschedule your appointment for another day or use this time to care for your hair with masks, nutrition, and rest.

