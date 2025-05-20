Baked minced patties with vegetable frying and cheese sauce — delicious dinner according to grandma's recipe

Baked cutlets. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This recipe, tested by my grandmother, is a tasty alternative to regular cutlets. It features minced pork and chicken baked with vegetables and a flavorful cheese sauce. The dish is easy to prepare, looks appetizing, and tastes like a holiday meal.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

Minced meat (pork and chicken) — 450 g;

Onion — 1/2;

Egg — 1 pcs;

Cream — 2 tbsp;

Breadcrumbs —1 tbsp;

Salt and pepper — 1/2 tsp each.

For breading:

Breadcrumbs — 2 tbsp;

Flour — 2 tbsp.

For frying:

Carrot —1 pc;

Bell pepper — 1 pcs;

Onion — 1/2;

Garlic — 1 clove;

Paprika — 1 tsp;

Dried tomatoes — 1 tsp;

Tomato paste — 2 tbsp;

Cold water — 2 tbsp;

Oil for frying.

For the sauce:

Egg — 1 pcs;

Yogurt — 2 tbsp;

Parsley — a small bunch;

Hard cheese —115 g.

How to make

In a bowl, mix minced meat, salt, pepper, grated onion, an egg, cream, and breadcrumbs. Let stand for 10 minutes to thicken the mixture.

Cooking cutlets. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Form the patties and coat them in a mixture of breadcrumbs and flour. Place them in a greased baking dish. Make a small indentation in the center of each patty.

Cutlets and filling. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

In a heated pan, sauté grated carrot. Add finely chopped pepper and cook for 2–3 minutes. Then add chopped onion, grated garlic, paprika, dried tomatoes, tomato paste, and water. Cook for a few more minutes, stirring occasionally. Spoon the mixture into the indentations on the patties.

Ready-to-eat dish. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

To make the sauce, beat an egg with yogurt and add chopped parsley and half of the grated cheese. Pour the mixture over the cutlets and sprinkle the remaining cheese on top. Bake at 350 °F for about 35 minutes. Serve hot. Enjoy!

