Juicy minced meatballs with mushroom sauce and cheese — recipe for 500 g of minced meat

Baked cutlets. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

These homemade cutlets with a delicate mushroom and cheese sauce are a real treat made from simple ingredients. They are perfect for both a family dinner and a festive table, offering restaurant flavor without any hassle.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

Minced meat — 500 g;

Eggs — 2 pcs;

Dried garlic — 1 tsp;

Salt — 1 tsp;

Ground black pepper — 1 tsp;

Onion — 1/2;

Parsley — 1 bunch;

Breadcrumbs — 25 g;

Flour — 20 g;

Tomato paste — 40 g;

Butter for frying onions;

Oil for frying.

For the sauce:

Mushrooms — 2–3 pieces;

Butter for frying;

Onion — 1/2;

Flour — 20 g;

Milk —150 ml;

Garlic —1-2 cloves;

Salt, pepper, and spices to taste.

Additionally:

Hard cheese — 100 g;

Dill — 1 bunch.

How to make

Mix the minced meat with eggs, dried garlic, salt, and pepper.

Minced meat and sauce. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Sauté the finely chopped onion in butter until golden brown. Add it to the minced meat along with the chopped parsley. Then, stir in the breadcrumbs and flour.

Fried cutlets. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Form the mixture into round patties, brush with tomato paste, and fry in preheated vegetable oil until golden brown on both sides. To make the sauce, sauté the mushrooms in butter until the liquid evaporates. Then, add the finely chopped onion and flour. Pour in the milk and cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce is thick. Finally, add the chopped garlic, spices, salt, and pepper.

Grated cheese. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Put the cutlets in the sauce, heat for a few minutes, sprinkle with grated cheese and dill. Cover for 2–3 minutes until the cheese is melted. Serve hot.

