How to fry fish the correct way — 5 secrets of tasty fried fish

Cooking delicious, juicy fish is easy if you know a few proven secrets that can give you a restaurant-quality results even if you have no culinary experience.

How to fry fish properly

Proper frying pan

The choice of cooking utensils is important. A heavy frying pan with a thick bottom is ideal for frying fish. It distributes heat evenly, preventing the fillets from sticking or falling apart. Thin pans overheat quickly, drying out the fish.

Frying time

To keep the fillet tender, fry one side for about five minutes and the other side for two minutes. This seals in the juices, so the fish does not dry out.

Do not use too much heat

It is best to cook fish over medium heat because high heat dries out the surface without cooking the middle. However, it is better to remove the fish from the stove a few minutes early; the residual heat will finish cooking it.

Fish in the pan. Photo: Freepik

Leave space between the pieces

Leave a little space between the fillets when placing them in the pan. This allows for better heat circulation so that each piece cooks evenly. Also, you don't need much oil: just lightly grease the bottom of the pan to prevent the dish from becoming too greasy.

Do not cover with a lid

A common mistake that causes the crispy crust to disappear is frying fish under a lid. It's better to cook without a lid because you'll get an appetizing, ruddy crust, just like in a good restaurant.

