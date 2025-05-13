Classic Caesar salad with homemade sauce — the perfect recipe according to all the rules

Caesar salad. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

Caesar salad is not just a dish, it is a gastronomic classic. Properly prepared anchovy sauce, crunchy croutons, juicy chicken, and Parmesan cheese create a perfect balance of flavors. This recipe will reveal all the secrets of how to make it perfectly at home.

The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Alina FooDee.

You will need:

Romano or iceberg lettuce — 1 pc;

Parmesan cheese — 70 g;

Chicken fillet — 1 pc;

Bread (for croutons) — 100 g;

Cherry tomatoes — 6-8 pcs.

For Caesar sauce:

Egg yolk — 1 pc;

Dijon mustard — 1/2 tsp;

Apple cider vinegar — 1 tbsp;

Anchovies — 2 pcs;

Garlic — 2 cloves;

Olive oil — 60-100 ml (the more, the thicker the sauce).

How to make the Caesar salad:

Fry or bake the chicken fillet in a frying pan until golden brown, add a little salt. Cool and cut into slices.

Grated cheese. Photo: YouTube @AlinaFooDee

Cut the bread into cubes, fry it in a dry frying pan or with a little oil until crispy — these will be croutons.

Fried croutons. Photo: YouTube @AlinaFooDee

For the sauce: in the bowl of a mixer, beat the egg yolks, mustard, vinegar, chopped anchovies and garlic. Gradually add the olive oil, whisking until you get a thick emulsion.

Fried chicken. Photo: YouTube @AlinaFooDee

Wash the lettuce leaves, dry them, and tear them by hand.

Ready-to-eat salad. Photo: YouTube @AlinaFooDee

Toss with chicken, cherry tomatoes, croutons and grated Parmesan cheese. Season to taste with sauce before serving. Enjoy!

