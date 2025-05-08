Summer Olivier with fresh vegetables and sausage — a simple salad according to the family recipe

Summer Olivier salad, based on a family recipe — light and crispy
This version of the classic Olivier is ideal for summer: fresh vegetables, crispy radishes, green peas, and slices of smoked sausage create a harmonious taste. The salad is light, juicy, and very appetizing — it is prepared quickly and disappears from the table even faster. An ideal choice for a family lunch or picnic.
The recipe was published by Smachnenke.
You'll need:
- Fresh cucumber — 1-2 pcs;
- Radish — 200 g
- Boiled eggs — 4 pcs;
- Green peas — 1 can;
- Smoked sausage — 150 g;
- Green onions — to taste;
- Mayonnaise — for dressing;
- Salt and pepper — to taste.
How to cook
Cut the cucumbers and radishes into thin strips and place them in a deep bowl.
Add chopped boiled eggs, canned peas, chopped smoked sausage, and finely chopped green onions.
Season with salt and pepper, dress with mayonnaise, and mix thoroughly. Serve chilled.
We offer you to familiarise yourself with our selection of simple and delicious salads
The Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.
The salad, which is proof that herring under fur coat remains in the past.
And the salad which is a perfect combination of tender chicken liver, juicy fried meat, and egg pancakes. It's easy to cook, and the taste is captivating from the first spoonful!