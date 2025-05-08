Summer Olivier with fresh vegetables and sausage — a simple salad according to the family recipe

Summer Olivier. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This version of the classic Olivier is ideal for summer: fresh vegetables, crispy radishes, green peas, and slices of smoked sausage create a harmonious taste. The salad is light, juicy, and very appetizing — it is prepared quickly and disappears from the table even faster. An ideal choice for a family lunch or picnic.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

Fresh cucumber — 1-2 pcs;

Radish — 200 g

Boiled eggs — 4 pcs;

Green peas — 1 can;

Smoked sausage — 150 g;

Green onions — to taste;

Mayonnaise — for dressing;

Salt and pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Cut the cucumbers and radishes into thin strips and place them in a deep bowl.

Sausage and green onions. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add chopped boiled eggs, canned peas, chopped smoked sausage, and finely chopped green onions.

Radish and cucumber. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Season with salt and pepper, dress with mayonnaise, and mix thoroughly. Serve chilled.

Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

