Summer Olivier salad, based on a family recipe — light and crispy

Summer Olivier salad, based on a family recipe — light and crispy

Publication time 8 May 2025 13:21
Summer Olivier with fresh vegetables and sausage — a simple salad according to the family recipe
Summer Olivier. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This version of the classic Olivier is ideal for summer: fresh vegetables, crispy radishes, green peas, and slices of smoked sausage create a harmonious taste. The salad is light, juicy, and very appetizing — it is prepared quickly and disappears from the table even faster. An ideal choice for a family lunch or picnic.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

  • Fresh cucumber — 1-2 pcs;
  • Radish — 200 g
  • Boiled eggs — 4 pcs;
  • Green peas — 1 can;
  • Smoked sausage — 150 g;
  • Green onions — to taste;
  • Mayonnaise — for dressing;
  • Salt and pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Cut the cucumbers and radishes into thin strips and place them in a deep bowl.

Summer Olivier salad according to the family recipe, which is light and crispy
Sausage and green onions. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add chopped boiled eggs, canned peas, chopped smoked sausage, and finely chopped green onions.

delicious Olivier Summer Salad according to the family recipe
Radish and cucumber. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Season with salt and pepper, dress with mayonnaise, and mix thoroughly. Serve chilled.

Crunchy Olivier Summer Salad according to the family recipe
Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
