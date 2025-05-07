Our social media:

Salad that smells of summer — zucchini and tomatoes are needed

7 May 2025 14:50
Olha Horokhova - editor
Summer salad of zucchini and tomatoes with aromatic filling
Salad with tomatoes and zucchini. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Olha Horokhova - editor

This salad smells of summer — the combination of juicy tomatoes, tender zucchini, and bright dressing will make every bite light and enjoyable.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

  • Zucchini — 1 pc (300-400 g);
  • Tomatoes — 2 pcs;
  • Salt — to taste;
  • Black pepper — to taste.

For filling:

  • Oil or sour cream — 3-4 tbsp;
  • Garlic — 3-5 cloves;
  • Lemon juice — 1 tbsp;
  • Salt — to taste;
  • Black pepper — to taste;
  • Dill — a few sprigs.

How to cook

Peel the zucchini, cut into 3-4 mm thick slices, and then cut in half. Season with salt and pepper and mix.

Fried zucchini with a crispy crust on a plate
Fried zucchini. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Dredge the zucchini in the flour in the bag and then fry in the heated oil until golden brown. Place on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

A layer of zucchini and tomato salad drizzled with garlic filling
Cooking the salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cut the tomatoes into quarter rings. For the dressing, mix oil or sour cream with chopped garlic, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and dill.

Ready-made summer salad in a deep bowl with dill and a hint of lemon
Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Layer the salad: part of the zucchini, part of the tomatoes, a little dressing. Repeat until you run out of ingredients. Top with tomatoes and dressing. Leave to stand for 20-30 minutes. Serve chilled.

We offer you to familiarise yourself with our selection of simple and delicious salads

The Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.

The salad, which is proof that herring under fur coat remains in the past.

And the salad which is a perfect combination of tender chicken liver, juicy fried meat, and egg pancakes. It's easy to cook, and the taste is captivating from the first spoonful!

