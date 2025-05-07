Summer salad of zucchini and tomatoes with aromatic filling

Salad with tomatoes and zucchini. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This salad smells of summer — the combination of juicy tomatoes, tender zucchini, and bright dressing will make every bite light and enjoyable.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

Zucchini — 1 pc (300-400 g);

Tomatoes — 2 pcs;

Salt — to taste;

Black pepper — to taste.

For filling:

Oil or sour cream — 3-4 tbsp;

Garlic — 3-5 cloves;

Lemon juice — 1 tbsp;

Salt — to taste;

Black pepper — to taste;

Dill — a few sprigs.

How to cook

Peel the zucchini, cut into 3-4 mm thick slices, and then cut in half. Season with salt and pepper and mix.

Fried zucchini. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Dredge the zucchini in the flour in the bag and then fry in the heated oil until golden brown. Place on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

Cooking the salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cut the tomatoes into quarter rings. For the dressing, mix oil or sour cream with chopped garlic, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and dill.

Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Layer the salad: part of the zucchini, part of the tomatoes, a little dressing. Repeat until you run out of ingredients. Top with tomatoes and dressing. Leave to stand for 20-30 minutes. Serve chilled.

