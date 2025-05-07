Summer salad of zucchini and tomatoes with aromatic filling

Salad that smells of summer — zucchini and tomatoes are needed
This salad smells of summer — the combination of juicy tomatoes, tender zucchini, and bright dressing will make every bite light and enjoyable.
The recipe was published by Smachnenke.
You'll need:
- Zucchini — 1 pc (300-400 g);
- Tomatoes — 2 pcs;
- Salt — to taste;
- Black pepper — to taste.
For filling:
- Oil or sour cream — 3-4 tbsp;
- Garlic — 3-5 cloves;
- Lemon juice — 1 tbsp;
- Salt — to taste;
- Black pepper — to taste;
- Dill — a few sprigs.
How to cook
Peel the zucchini, cut into 3-4 mm thick slices, and then cut in half. Season with salt and pepper and mix.
Dredge the zucchini in the flour in the bag and then fry in the heated oil until golden brown. Place on a paper towel to remove excess oil.
Cut the tomatoes into quarter rings. For the dressing, mix oil or sour cream with chopped garlic, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and dill.
Layer the salad: part of the zucchini, part of the tomatoes, a little dressing. Repeat until you run out of ingredients. Top with tomatoes and dressing. Leave to stand for 20-30 minutes. Serve chilled.
