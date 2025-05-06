Our social media:

Not a trivial spring greens salad in 5 minutes — hearty and tasty

6 May 2025 14:38
Olha Horokhova - editor
Spring greens salad with avocado and cheese — recipe in 5 minutes
Cheese and spring greens. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Olha Horokhova - editor

This salad is the ideal idea for a light lunch or dinner. Fresh spring greens, creamy avocado, aromatic herbs, and crumbled cheese create the ideal balance of textures and flavors. It takes just 5 minutes to prepare and requires no complicated ingredients.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

  • Spring greens — 300 g
  • Fresh cucumber — 1 pc;
  • Avocado — 1 pc;
  • Feta, Adygea, or Brynza cheese — 100 g;
  • Sunflower or Pumpkin seeds — 1 tbsp;
  • Herbs (dill, mint) — to taste;
  • Olive oil — 1 tbsp;
  • Lemon juice — 1 tbsp;
  • Salt — to taste.

How to cook

Chop the cabbage into thin strips and place in a deep bowl. Add the cucumber, cut into strips, and the diced avocado.

not a trivial spring greens salad in 5 minutes
Cucumber and avocado. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Finely chop the mint and dill, and add to the vegetables. Add the cheese cubes.

a delicious not trivial spring greens salad in 5 minutes
Cheese and greens. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Sprinkle the salad with seeds, drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil. Add salt to taste and mix well.

healthy not trivial spring greens salad in 5 minutes
Vegetable salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

We offer you to familiarise yourself with our selection of simple and delicious salads

The Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.

The salad, which is proof that herring under fur coat remains in the past.

And the salad which is a perfect combination of tender chicken liver, juicy fried meat, and egg pancakes. It's easy to cook, and the taste is captivating from the first spoonful!

