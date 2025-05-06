Spring greens salad with avocado and cheese — recipe in 5 minutes

Not a trivial spring greens salad in 5 minutes — hearty and tasty
This salad is the ideal idea for a light lunch or dinner. Fresh spring greens, creamy avocado, aromatic herbs, and crumbled cheese create the ideal balance of textures and flavors. It takes just 5 minutes to prepare and requires no complicated ingredients.
The recipe was published by Smachnenke.
You'll need:
- Spring greens — 300 g
- Fresh cucumber — 1 pc;
- Avocado — 1 pc;
- Feta, Adygea, or Brynza cheese — 100 g;
- Sunflower or Pumpkin seeds — 1 tbsp;
- Herbs (dill, mint) — to taste;
- Olive oil — 1 tbsp;
- Lemon juice — 1 tbsp;
- Salt — to taste.
How to cook
Chop the cabbage into thin strips and place in a deep bowl. Add the cucumber, cut into strips, and the diced avocado.
Finely chop the mint and dill, and add to the vegetables. Add the cheese cubes.
Sprinkle the salad with seeds, drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil. Add salt to taste and mix well.
