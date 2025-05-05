Salad with Chinese cabbage and sausage — a simple recipe for every day

Salad with Chinese cabbage and sausage. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This salad with Chinese cabbage and smoked sausage is a real find for those who don't like to stand in the kitchen for a long time but want to feed themselves or their guests deliciously. Minimal ingredients, no complicated steps — and the result will pleasantly surprise you. Crispy cabbage, delicate eggs, sweet corn, and fragrant sausage combine perfectly with a light mayonnaise dressing to create the ideal texture and bright flavor.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

Advertisement

You'll need:

Chinese cabbage — 500 g;

Smoked sausage — 250 g;

Eggs — 4 pcs;

Canned corn — 300 g;

Mayonnaise — 3 tbsp;

Salt — to taste;

Herbs — for serving.

How to cook

Cut the Chinese cabbage into thin strips. Cut the smoked sausage into small cubes. Hard-boil the eggs, cool, and cut into cubes.

Ingredients for the salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Mix the cabbage, sausage, eggs, and canned corn in a large bowl. Add mayonnaise and salt and mix well.

Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put in a salad bowl and garnish with fresh herbs.

We offer you to familiarise yourself with our selection of simple and delicious salads

The Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.

The salad, which is proof that herring under fur coat remains in the past.

And the salad which is a perfect combination of tender chicken liver, juicy fried meat, and egg pancakes. It's easy to cook, and the taste is captivating from the first spoonful!