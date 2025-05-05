Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Recipes arrow Salad with Chinese cabbage and sausage — a minimum of ingredients arrow

Salad with Chinese cabbage and sausage — a minimum of ingredients

5 May 2025 13:01
Olha Horokhova - editor
Salad with Chinese cabbage and sausage — a simple recipe for every day
Salad with Chinese cabbage and sausage. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Olha Horokhova - editor

This salad with Chinese cabbage and smoked sausage is a real find for those who don't like to stand in the kitchen for a long time but want to feed themselves or their guests deliciously. Minimal ingredients, no complicated steps — and the result will pleasantly surprise you. Crispy cabbage, delicate eggs, sweet corn, and fragrant sausage combine perfectly with a light mayonnaise dressing to create the ideal texture and bright flavor.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

Advertisement

You'll need:

  • Chinese cabbage — 500 g;
  • Smoked sausage — 250 g;
  • Eggs — 4 pcs;
  • Canned corn — 300 g;
  • Mayonnaise — 3 tbsp;
  • Salt — to taste;
  • Herbs — for serving.

How to cook

Cut the Chinese cabbage into thin strips. Cut the smoked sausage into small cubes. Hard-boil the eggs, cool, and cut into cubes.

salad with Chinese cabbage and sausage, the minimum of ingredients
Ingredients for the salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Mix the cabbage, sausage, eggs, and canned corn in a large bowl. Add mayonnaise and salt and mix well.

salad with Chinese cabbage and sausage
Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put in a salad bowl and garnish with fresh herbs. 

We offer you to familiarise yourself with our selection of simple and delicious salads

The Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.

The salad, which is proof that herring under fur coat remains in the past.

And the salad which is a perfect combination of tender chicken liver, juicy fried meat, and egg pancakes. It's easy to cook, and the taste is captivating from the first spoonful!

vegetables salad recipes Chinese cabbage sausage
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

Half-price flagship — 5 best smartphones to buy in 2025

OpenAI explains how to choose a ChatGPT model for specific tasks

Trump states about "good discussions" over Ukraine and Russia

Putin prepares Russian population for a long war — ISW details

What to do if your smartphone doesn't connect to a Wi-Fi network

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

The front situation and ballistics creation — Zelensky's address

Must-see — top movies for future parents

Zelensky held a meeting on the Ukrainian F-16 fleet development

Details of Zelensky's conversation with the Danish Prime Minister

Only 7 days to get your Gmail back — a new hacker attack details

Half-price flagship — 5 best smartphones to buy in 2025

OpenAI explains how to choose a ChatGPT model for specific tasks

Trump states about "good discussions" over Ukraine and Russia

Putin prepares Russian population for a long war — ISW details

What to do if your smartphone doesn't connect to a Wi-Fi network

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

The front situation and ballistics creation — Zelensky's address

Must-see — top movies for future parents

Zelensky held a meeting on the Ukrainian F-16 fleet development

Details of Zelensky's conversation with the Danish Prime Minister

Only 7 days to get your Gmail back — a new hacker attack details

NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

Text

12:02 Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

10:00 H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

15:00 Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

17:00 Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

21:43 Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

Top news

All News Articles Video

Trump reacts to Russian attack on Kyiv and calls on Putin to stop

30 April 2025

The most popular fragrance that became a style benchmark in 2025

1 May 2025

Top 3 phrases confident, self-respecting women say

24 April 2025

How to revitalize thin hair — Haircuts that create a wow effect

2 May 2025

Marvel angered Ukrainians with Thunderbolts post-credits scene

24 April 2025

Should you wash your hair twice? The truth that will surprise you

21 April 2025

TOP 5 light fragrances for Spring/Summer 2025

2 May 2025

Baggy jeans from the ’90s are the top trend this spring

22 April 2025

The London tourist visited Lviv and described his impressions

1 May 2025

The unexpected shirt styling trend taking over spring 2025