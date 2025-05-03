Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Recipes arrow Salad "English" — the new recipe that surpassed "Olivier" arrow

Salad "English" — the new recipe that surpassed "Olivier"

3 May 2025 12:05
Olha Horokhova - editor
Salad English — the new recipe to replace Olivier
Salad "English". Photo: gospodynka.com.ua
Olha Horokhova - editor

Salad "English" is a successful combination of boiled champignons, pickled onions, and cheese that will surprise even fans of classic Olivier. Thanks to the pickled onions, mushrooms, and hard cheese, it acquires a balanced and spicy taste that easily competes with classic salads.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

Advertisement

You'll need:

  • Champignons — 250 g
  • Ham — 150 g
  • Canned cucumbers — 4 pcs;
  • Hard cheese — 150 g
  • Mayonnaise or sour cream — 2-3 tbsp;
  • Onion — 1 pc;
  • Salt — 1 tsp;
  • Sugar — 1 tbsp;
  • Vinegar 9% — 2 tbsp;
  • Water — boiling water.

How to cook

Start with the marinade: chop the onion into half rings or cubes, add salt, sugar, and vinegar, pour boiling water to cover the onion. Leave to marinate for 10-15 minutes.

Salad English, the new recipe that surpassed Olivier
Marinated champignons. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Wash the champignons thoroughly. If they are large, cut them into four pieces, if they are small, cut them in half. Boil in salted water for 5 minutes after boiling. Cool down.

delicious salad English, the new recipe that surpassed Olivier
Pickled onions. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cut the ham and canned cucumbers into strips. Add the mushrooms and pickled onions.

The new salad recipe that surpassed Olivier
Preparing the salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Grate the cheese on a coarse grater, mix with mayonnaise or sour cream.

the new recipe for the delicious salad that surpassed Olivier
Ready-made salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Add to the remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly. Garnish with chopped herbs and serve immediately.

We offer you to familiarise yourself with our selection of simple and delicious salads

The Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.

The salad, which is proof that herring under fur coat remains in the past.

And the salad which is a perfect combination of tender chicken liver, juicy fried meat, and egg pancakes. It's easy to cook, and the taste is captivating from the first spoonful!

ham salad recipes lightly salted cucumbers champignons
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

The front situation and ballistics creation — Zelensky's address

Must-see — top movies for future parents

Zelensky held a meeting on the Ukrainian F-16 fleet development

Details of Zelensky's conversation with the Danish Prime Minister

Only 7 days to get your Gmail back — a new hacker attack details

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Most popular smartphone manufacturer is named, and it isn't Apple

Three reasons why the iPhone 17 Air will be a hit in 2025

US to keep Russia sanctions, Trump warns Iran’s partners

Julie Davis appointed new US Chargé d’Affaires to Ukraine

Waltz steps down as Trump’s national security adviser

The front situation and ballistics creation — Zelensky's address

Must-see — top movies for future parents

Zelensky held a meeting on the Ukrainian F-16 fleet development

Details of Zelensky's conversation with the Danish Prime Minister

Only 7 days to get your Gmail back — a new hacker attack details

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Most popular smartphone manufacturer is named, and it isn't Apple

Three reasons why the iPhone 17 Air will be a hit in 2025

US to keep Russia sanctions, Trump warns Iran’s partners

Julie Davis appointed new US Chargé d’Affaires to Ukraine

Waltz steps down as Trump’s national security adviser

NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

Text

12:02 Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

10:00 H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

15:00 Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

17:00 Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

21:43 Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

Top news

All News Articles Video

Trump reacts to Russian attack on Kyiv and calls on Putin to stop

30 April 2025

The most popular fragrance that became a style benchmark in 2025

24 April 2025

How to revitalize thin hair — Haircuts that create a wow effect

Should you wash your hair twice? The truth that will surprise you

1 May 2025

Top 3 phrases confident, self-respecting women say

21 April 2025

TOP 5 light fragrances for Spring/Summer 2025

22 April 2025

The London tourist visited Lviv and described his impressions

25 April 2025

2010s trends are back — what’s In style for 2025

One astrological sign's chance to heal on the New Moon, April 27

29 April 2025

The top T-shirt trends everyone will wear in 2025