Salad English — the new recipe to replace Olivier

Salad "English" is a successful combination of boiled champignons, pickled onions, and cheese that will surprise even fans of classic Olivier. Thanks to the pickled onions, mushrooms, and hard cheese, it acquires a balanced and spicy taste that easily competes with classic salads.

You'll need:

Champignons — 250 g

Ham — 150 g

Canned cucumbers — 4 pcs;

Hard cheese — 150 g

Mayonnaise or sour cream — 2-3 tbsp;

Onion — 1 pc;

Salt — 1 tsp;

Sugar — 1 tbsp;

Vinegar 9% — 2 tbsp;

Water — boiling water.

How to cook

Start with the marinade: chop the onion into half rings or cubes, add salt, sugar, and vinegar, pour boiling water to cover the onion. Leave to marinate for 10-15 minutes.

Wash the champignons thoroughly. If they are large, cut them into four pieces, if they are small, cut them in half. Boil in salted water for 5 minutes after boiling. Cool down.

Cut the ham and canned cucumbers into strips. Add the mushrooms and pickled onions.

Grate the cheese on a coarse grater, mix with mayonnaise or sour cream.

Add to the remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly. Garnish with chopped herbs and serve immediately.

