The Grace salad that burns belly fat — save this recipe

24 April 2025 15:45
Olha Horokhova - editor
The Grace salad is an ideal option for weight loss
The Grace salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua
Olha Horokhova - editor

This light and fresh salad not only tastes great, but also helps you lose weight. Thanks to the successful combination of ingredients, it triggers the body's natural cleansing process and helps to reduce the volume around the waist.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You'll need:

  • cucumbers — 3 pcs;
  • radish — 1 bunch;
  • salt — 2-3 tsp;
  • boiled eggs — 3 pcs;
  • green onions — 3-4 feathers.

For the sauce:

  • Yoghurt — 2 tbsp;
  • Mustard — 1 tbsp;
  • Mayonnaise — 2 tbsp;
  • Dill — 2 tbsp;
  • Parsley — 2 tbsp;
  • Salt and pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Thinly grate the cucumbers and radishes or cut them into very thin slices.

the salad that burns belly fat, save this recipe
Cucumbers and radish. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Add salt, stir, and leave for 20 minutes to let the vegetables juice.

the salad that burns belly fat
Cooking the salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Then carefully squeeze out the excess liquid with your hands. Chop boiled eggs and green onions and add to the vegetables.

the vegetable salad that burns belly fat
Ready-made salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

For the sauce, mix yoghurt, mustard, mayonnaise, finely chopped dill, and parsley. Add salt and pepper to taste. Pour the sauce over the salad and mix.

Here is a selection of simple and tasty salads for you to try

The Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.

The salad, which is proof that herring under fur coat remains in the past.

And the salad which is a perfect combination of tender chicken liver, juicy fried meat, and egg pancakes. It's easy to cook, and the taste is captivating from the first spoonful!

diet weight loss salad recipes radish salad
WhatsApp launches the new feature to protect your chats

Zelensky responded to the massive shelling of Ukraine

Ukraine awaits nations' strong response: Umerov on Russian attack

TOP-6 smartphones that you can safely buy secondhand in 2025

Railway workers injured in Kyiv and Zhytomyr due to the attack

AI in Europe — Eastern Europe's business changes the game rules

Ukrainian delegation meets with Kellogg in London — details

Scandalous singer to represent Georgia at Eurovision — who is she

Interior design — Hathaway's shelves that made the kitchen iconic

Negotiations in London — Yermak reveals details of the meeting

