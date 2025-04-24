The Grace salad is an ideal option for weight loss

The Grace salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This light and fresh salad not only tastes great, but also helps you lose weight. Thanks to the successful combination of ingredients, it triggers the body's natural cleansing process and helps to reduce the volume around the waist.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You'll need:

cucumbers — 3 pcs;

radish — 1 bunch;

salt — 2-3 tsp;

boiled eggs — 3 pcs;

green onions — 3-4 feathers.

For the sauce:

Yoghurt — 2 tbsp;

Mustard — 1 tbsp;

Mayonnaise — 2 tbsp;

Dill — 2 tbsp;

Parsley — 2 tbsp;

Salt and pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Thinly grate the cucumbers and radishes or cut them into very thin slices.

Cucumbers and radish. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Add salt, stir, and leave for 20 minutes to let the vegetables juice.

Cooking the salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Then carefully squeeze out the excess liquid with your hands. Chop boiled eggs and green onions and add to the vegetables.

Ready-made salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

For the sauce, mix yoghurt, mustard, mayonnaise, finely chopped dill, and parsley. Add salt and pepper to taste. Pour the sauce over the salad and mix.

