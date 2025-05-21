Cake "3 Cups" — a simple recipe without a mixer, a dessert like in childhood

Cake Three Glasses. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Sometimes, the best desserts are those made with whatever you have on hand. The Three Glasses Cake is just such a dessert: no mixer, no scales, no extra effort required. This fluffy kefir sponge cake with boiled condensed milk cream will make any day feel like a celebration.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Advertisement

You will need:

2.5% milk kefir — 1 cup;

baking soda — 1 tsp;

lemon juice — a few drops (optional);

eggs — 3 pcs;

sugar — a little less than 1 cup;

vanilla sugar — 1 tsp;

salt — a pinch;

oil — 5 tbsp;

flour — 1 cup.

For the crème:

boiled condensed milk — 1 can;

sour cream 20% — 400 g (it is better to drain a little).

For decoration:

sponge cake scraps;

nuts or almond petals.

How to make

In a glass, mix the kefir and baking soda. Add a little lemon juice, if desired, and let it react. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs by hand with a whisk. Add the sugar, vanilla sugar, salt, and oil, and mix thoroughly. Pour the kefir mixture into the egg mixture and mix again. Add the flour and knead until the dough is smooth and free of lumps.

Preparing the dough. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

In a glass, mix the kefir and baking soda. Add a little lemon juice, if desired, and let it react. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs by hand with a whisk. Add the sugar, vanilla sugar, salt, and oil, and mix thoroughly. Pour the kefir mixture into the egg mixture and mix again. Add the flour and knead until the dough is smooth and free of lumps.

Dough in a baking dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

For the cream, mix sour cream with boiled condensed milk until smooth and thick. Divide the cream into three parts: one for the top and sides, two for layering.

Crème for the cake. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Spread the cakes, assemble the cake. Grease the top and sides with the remaining cream. Chop the scraps and nuts, sprinkle on top.

Ready-to-eat cake. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

To set, put the cake in a cooking ring and refrigerate for 1–2 hours. Enjoy!

Here is a selection of other delicious desserts and pastries:

Perfect chocolate cake without eggs — 10 minutes recipe.

This cake is considered the best in France — a "heavenly" dessert.

Besides, try to cook the delicious Cottage cheese cake.

Quick and tasty breakfast recipe — cottage cheese muffins.