Chocolate cake without eggs and without a mixer in 10 minutes — a quick recipe

Chocolate cake. Photo: popoisty.com

Don't wait to make this delicious dessert just because you don't have eggs or a mixer. This moist, delicate chocolate cake can be made in minutes with affordable ingredients.

The recipe was shared by Popoisty.

You will need:

Milk — 270 ml;

Wheat flour — 200 g;

Sunflower oil — 60 ml;

Sugar — 120 g;

Cocoa powder — 50 g;

Vanilla sugar — 1 tsp;

Baking powder — 10 g;

Dark chocolate — 40 g.

How to make

Sift the flour, cocoa, and baking powder through a sieve. Add the sugar and vanilla sugar and mix.

Dry ingredients. Photo: popoisty.com

Add the milk and sunflower oil to the dry ingredients. Mix the dough until smooth.

Pie dough. Photo: popoisty.com

Put parchment in a baking dish and grease with butter. Pour in the batter and sprinkle with grated chocolate.

Bake the cake in the oven at 160 degrees for 40–50 minutes.

Готовий пиріг у розрізі. Фото: popoisty.com

