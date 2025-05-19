Chocolate cake without eggs and without a mixer in 10 minutes — a quick recipe

Perfect chocolate cake without eggs — 10 minutes recipe
Don't wait to make this delicious dessert just because you don't have eggs or a mixer. This moist, delicate chocolate cake can be made in minutes with affordable ingredients.
The recipe was shared by Popoisty.
You will need:
- Milk — 270 ml;
- Wheat flour — 200 g;
- Sunflower oil — 60 ml;
- Sugar — 120 g;
- Cocoa powder — 50 g;
- Vanilla sugar — 1 tsp;
- Baking powder — 10 g;
- Dark chocolate — 40 g.
How to make
Sift the flour, cocoa, and baking powder through a sieve. Add the sugar and vanilla sugar and mix.
Add the milk and sunflower oil to the dry ingredients. Mix the dough until smooth.
Put parchment in a baking dish and grease with butter. Pour in the batter and sprinkle with grated chocolate.
Bake the cake in the oven at 160 degrees for 40–50 minutes.
Here is a selection of other delicious desserts and pastries:
This cake is considered the best in France — a "heavenly" dessert.
Besides, try to cook the delicious Cottage cheese cake.
Quick and tasty breakfast recipe — cottage cheese muffins.