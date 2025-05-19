Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main Recipes Perfect chocolate cake without eggs — 10 minutes recipe

Perfect chocolate cake without eggs — 10 minutes recipe

Ua en ru
Publication time 19 May 2025 20:38
Chocolate cake without eggs and without a mixer in 10 minutes — a quick recipe
Chocolate cake. Photo: popoisty.com

Don't wait to make this delicious dessert just because you don't have eggs or a mixer. This moist, delicate chocolate cake can be made in minutes with affordable ingredients.

The recipe was shared by Popoisty.

Advertisement

You will need:

  • Milk — 270 ml;
  • Wheat flour — 200 g;
  • Sunflower oil — 60 ml;
  • Sugar — 120 g;
  • Cocoa powder — 50 g;
  • Vanilla sugar — 1 tsp;
  • Baking powder — 10 g;
  • Dark chocolate — 40 g.

How to make

Sift the flour, cocoa, and baking powder through a sieve. Add the sugar and vanilla sugar and mix.

Quick chocolate cake - recipe
Dry ingredients. Photo: popoisty.com

Add the milk and sunflower oil to the dry ingredients. Mix the dough until smooth.

Quick cocoa cake - recipe with photos
Pie dough. Photo: popoisty.com

Put parchment in a baking dish and grease with butter. Pour in the batter and sprinkle with grated chocolate.

Bake the cake in the oven at 160 degrees for 40–50 minutes.

Пиріг з шоколадом за 10 хвилин - як готувати
Готовий пиріг у розрізі. Фото: popoisty.com

Here is a selection of other delicious desserts and pastries:

This cake is considered the best in France — a "heavenly" dessert.

Besides, try to cook the delicious Cottage cheese cake.

Quick and tasty breakfast recipe — cottage cheese muffins.

pie dessert cake pastries chocolate cake
Mariia Vyshneva - editor
Author
Mariia Vyshneva
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /