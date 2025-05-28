Meatballs in cream sauce in 30 minutes — the perfect family dinner

Meatballs in a creamy sauce. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

This recipe for meatballs in a creamy, delicate sauce is a lifesaver for those who want a delicious, hearty home-cooked meal without extra effort. The meatballs, rice, and vegetables take just half an hour to prepare, but taste like you've been cooking all evening.

The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Alina FooDee.

You will need:

carrots — 1 pcs;

onion — 1 pcs;

minced meat — 500 g;

rice — 150 g;

salt, ground black pepper — to taste;

cream (fat) — 200 ml;

water — 100 ml.

How to cook

Cook rice until half cooked. Grate the carrots, finely chop the onion or grind it in a blender.

Onions and carrots. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

Mix the minced meat with rice and vegetables, add salt and pepper to taste. Form the mixture into small meatballs.

Preparation of minced meat. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

Heat a little oil in a frying pan and fry the meatballs on all sides until lightly browned. Then pour in water, simmer under the lid for 10 minutes over medium heat.

Preparing the dish. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

Add the cream, cover again and simmer for another 10–15 minutes until tender. The sauce should thicken slightly.

The meatballs are ready. Photo: YouTube screenshot by @AlinaFooDee

The dish tastes great even the next day after reheating. Serve the meatballs with your favorite side dish — mashed potatoes, pasta, or buckwheat. Enjoy!

