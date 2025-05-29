Seduction Apple Cake with Nuts — a flavorful pastry that is impossible to resist

Seduction Apple Cake. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This apple cake with nuts is a real flavorful seduction that fills the kitchen with warmth even before you take it out of the oven. Delicate, airy dough, juicy apples, a pleasant lemon note, and crunchy walnuts are the reasons why everyone will love it. It is suitable for a cosy tea party, Sunday breakfast, or a sweet surprise for guests.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

You'll need:

Sugar — 200 g;

Apples — 2 pcs (approximately 300 g);

Lemon — ½ pc;

Flour — 200 g;

Walnuts — 150 g;

Baking soda — 1 tsp;

Baking powder — 1 tsp;

Salt — ¼ tsp;

Eggs — 3 pcs.

How to cook

Peel and dice the apples. Sprinkle with the juice of half a lemon, add sugar, and mix. Put in the fridge for 1 hour to let the apples release their juice.

The dough for the cake. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Meanwhile, chop the nuts: put them in a bag and crush them with a rolling pin. In a bowl, mix the sifted flour, baking soda, baking powder, and nuts. Separate the egg whites and yolks. Add the yolks to the apples and mix. Add the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly.

Beat the egg whites with salt until stiff peaks form and gently fold into the batter twice. Grease a baking dish (Ø 20 cm) with butter. Pour the batter into the tin.

The ready-made cake. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Bake in a preheated oven at 180 °C for 40-45 minutes until a skewer comes out dry. The cake is ready when you can't help but smell it in the kitchen.

