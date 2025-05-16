Apple doughnuts for breakfast in 10 minutes — a simple recipe in a pan without yeast

Doughnuts for breakfast. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

These flavorful apple doughnuts only take 10 minutes to prepare, making them the perfect breakfast or dessert option. They require minimal ingredients and no yeast dough kneading — just fruit circles in soft dough, fried until golden brown.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

Milk — 300 g;

Eggs — 2 pcs;

Sugar — 30 g;

Salt — a pinch;

Vanilla — a pinch;

Melted butter — 70 g;

Baking powder — 6 g (1.5 tsp, rounded down);

Flour — 300 g.

For the filling:

Apples — 3 pcs.

How to cook:

In a deep bowl, mix flour and baking powder. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs with sugar, vanilla, and salt until smooth. Add the milk and cooled melted butter at room temperature.

Sliced apples. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Gradually add the flour mixture, stirring until a dough resembling pancake batter is obtained.

Preparation of the dough. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cut the apples into slices like on the photo below and core them. Dip each apple ring in the dough so that it completely covers the fruit.

Dough and apples. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Place the doughnuts in a preheated, greased frying pan and fry them on both sides until golden brown. Sprinkle powdered sugar and ground cinnamon on the finished doughnuts.

Ready-made donuts. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

The same recipe can be used to make doughnuts with bananas or pears. Enjoy!

