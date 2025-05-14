Our social media:

Main Recipes Lazy khachapuri in 10 minutes — the delicious breakfast recipe

Lazy khachapuri in 10 minutes — the delicious breakfast recipe

Publication time 14 May 2025 09:34
Lazy khachapuri with cheese and yoghurt in a pan in 10 minutes — the quick breakfast recipe
Lazy khachapuri. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

These lazy khachapuri take just 10 minutes to prepare and don't require any dough — just a few simple ingredients, a frying pan, and a desire to indulge in a delicious and satisfying breakfast.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

You'll need:

  • Eggs — 3 pcs;
  • Salt, spices — to taste;
  • Sour cream or natural yoghurt — 100 g
  • Hard cheese — 100-150 g;
  • Flour — 80 g.

How to cook

In a bowl, beat the eggs with salt and your favorite spices — Provencal herbs, vegetable mixtures, and dried garlic are suitable.

the khachapuri recipe for breakfast
Eggs and sour cream. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add sour cream or yoghurt and mix with a whisk until smooth. Grate the cheese on a coarse grater and add to the mixture. Add the flour and mix thoroughly again.

the simple khachapuri recipe for breakfast
Grated cheese. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Preheat a frying pan, grease it with vegetable oil. Pour in the curd mass, smooth, cover, and fry over low heat until golden brown on both sides.

the delicious khachapuri recipe for breakfast
Cooking khachapuri. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the ready-made dish on a plate, cut into portions, and serve.

the very delicious khachapuri recipe for breakfast
The ready-made dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
