Lazy khachapuri with cheese and yoghurt in a pan in 10 minutes — the quick breakfast recipe

Lazy khachapuri in 10 minutes — the delicious breakfast recipe
These lazy khachapuri take just 10 minutes to prepare and don't require any dough — just a few simple ingredients, a frying pan, and a desire to indulge in a delicious and satisfying breakfast.
Smachnenke published the recipe.
You'll need:
- Eggs — 3 pcs;
- Salt, spices — to taste;
- Sour cream or natural yoghurt — 100 g
- Hard cheese — 100-150 g;
- Flour — 80 g.
How to cook
In a bowl, beat the eggs with salt and your favorite spices — Provencal herbs, vegetable mixtures, and dried garlic are suitable.
Add sour cream or yoghurt and mix with a whisk until smooth. Grate the cheese on a coarse grater and add to the mixture. Add the flour and mix thoroughly again.
Preheat a frying pan, grease it with vegetable oil. Pour in the curd mass, smooth, cover, and fry over low heat until golden brown on both sides.
Put the ready-made dish on a plate, cut into portions, and serve.
