Lazy khachapuri with cheese and yoghurt in a pan in 10 minutes — the quick breakfast recipe

Lazy khachapuri. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

These lazy khachapuri take just 10 minutes to prepare and don't require any dough — just a few simple ingredients, a frying pan, and a desire to indulge in a delicious and satisfying breakfast.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

You'll need:

Eggs — 3 pcs;

Salt, spices — to taste;

Sour cream or natural yoghurt — 100 g

Hard cheese — 100-150 g;

Flour — 80 g.

How to cook

In a bowl, beat the eggs with salt and your favorite spices — Provencal herbs, vegetable mixtures, and dried garlic are suitable.

Eggs and sour cream. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add sour cream or yoghurt and mix with a whisk until smooth. Grate the cheese on a coarse grater and add to the mixture. Add the flour and mix thoroughly again.

Grated cheese. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Preheat a frying pan, grease it with vegetable oil. Pour in the curd mass, smooth, cover, and fry over low heat until golden brown on both sides.

Cooking khachapuri. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the ready-made dish on a plate, cut into portions, and serve.

The ready-made dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

