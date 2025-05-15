Quick hot breakfast in 5 minutes from a loaf — crispy sandwiches with cheese and vegetables

A white loaf. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This recipe is ideal for a quick breakfast or snack: just 5 minutes to cook, simple ingredients from the fridge, and an incredibly tasty result. Hot sandwiches with cheese and vegetables on a loaf will win over both adults and children.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

Advertisement

You'll need:

Bread (loaf) — 250-300 g;

Tomatoes — 150 g;

Onion — 100 g;

Hard cheese — 150 g;

Parsley — 0.5 bunch;

Dried garlic — 1 tsp;

Dried herbs — 1 tsp;

Mayonnaise — 2 tbsp;

Oil — 2 tbsp;

Salt, pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Cut the loaf into slices. Finely chop the tomatoes and onions, grate the cheese on a coarse grater, and chop the herbs. You can add a little salami or sausage if you like, but the basis of this dish is still cheese.

Cooking the filling. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Mix vegetables, herbs, and cheese with mayonnaise, add spices, dried garlic, and herbs. Mix well. Put the filling in generous portions on the slices of bread, place them on a baking sheet with parchment, and drizzle with a little oil.

Hot sandwiches. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Bake in a preheated oven at 250 °C for about 10-15 minutes until golden brown.

We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal

Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar

Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min