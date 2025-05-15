Our social media:

Delicious breakfast in 5 minutes — you need a loaf and tomatoes

Publication time 15 May 2025 08:26
Quick hot breakfast in 5 minutes from a loaf — crispy sandwiches with cheese and vegetables
A white loaf. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This recipe is ideal for a quick breakfast or snack: just 5 minutes to cook, simple ingredients from the fridge, and an incredibly tasty result. Hot sandwiches with cheese and vegetables on a loaf will win over both adults and children.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

You'll need:

  • Bread (loaf) — 250-300 g;
  • Tomatoes — 150 g;
  • Onion — 100 g;
  • Hard cheese — 150 g;
  • Parsley — 0.5 bunch;
  • Dried garlic — 1 tsp;
  • Dried herbs — 1 tsp; 
  • Mayonnaise — 2 tbsp;
  • Oil — 2 tbsp;
  • Salt, pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Cut the loaf into slices. Finely chop the tomatoes and onions, grate the cheese on a coarse grater, and chop the herbs. You can add a little salami or sausage if you like, but the basis of this dish is still cheese.

hot sandwiches for breakfast
Cooking the filling. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Mix vegetables, herbs, and cheese with mayonnaise, add spices, dried garlic, and herbs. Mix well. Put the filling in generous portions on the slices of bread, place them on a baking sheet with parchment, and drizzle with a little oil.

delicious hot sandwiches for breakfast
Hot sandwiches. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Bake in a preheated oven at 250 °C for about 10-15 minutes until golden brown.

We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal

tomato onions recipe bread breakfast ideas
Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
