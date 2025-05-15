Quick hot breakfast in 5 minutes from a loaf — crispy sandwiches with cheese and vegetables

Delicious breakfast in 5 minutes — you need a loaf and tomatoes
This recipe is ideal for a quick breakfast or snack: just 5 minutes to cook, simple ingredients from the fridge, and an incredibly tasty result. Hot sandwiches with cheese and vegetables on a loaf will win over both adults and children.
Smachnenke published the recipe.
You'll need:
- Bread (loaf) — 250-300 g;
- Tomatoes — 150 g;
- Onion — 100 g;
- Hard cheese — 150 g;
- Parsley — 0.5 bunch;
- Dried garlic — 1 tsp;
- Dried herbs — 1 tsp;
- Mayonnaise — 2 tbsp;
- Oil — 2 tbsp;
- Salt, pepper — to taste.
How to cook
Cut the loaf into slices. Finely chop the tomatoes and onions, grate the cheese on a coarse grater, and chop the herbs. You can add a little salami or sausage if you like, but the basis of this dish is still cheese.
Mix vegetables, herbs, and cheese with mayonnaise, add spices, dried garlic, and herbs. Mix well. Put the filling in generous portions on the slices of bread, place them on a baking sheet with parchment, and drizzle with a little oil.
Bake in a preheated oven at 250 °C for about 10-15 minutes until golden brown.
