Publication time 12 May 2025 16:36
Minced meat casserole with eggs and cheese in the oven — a hearty dinner in 15 minutes
A delicious dinner. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This hot dish made with minced meat, eggs, and cheese only takes 15 minutes to prepare, yet it will surprise you with its rich flavor and appetizing texture. It's perfect for weeknights when you're short on time but still want a satisfying home-cooked meal.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

  • Minced beef — 450 g;
  • Vegetable oil — 1 tablespoon;
  • Onion — 1 pcs;
  • Salt and ground pepper to taste;
  • Dried garlic — 1/2 teaspoon;
  • Dried parsley or oregano: 1/2 teaspoon;
  • Hard cheese (e.g., cheddar) — 70 g;
  • Fresh parsley is optional.

For the filling:

  • Eggs — 8 pcs;
  • Fat cream — 1/2 cup.

Method of preparation

Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the minced beef.

a new dinner recipe in 15 minutes, impossible to stop
Minced beef. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Add finely chopped onion and simmer until soft. Season with salt and pepper, add dried garlic and herbs.

a new recipe for dinner in 15 minutes from ground beef
Minced beef and cheese. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Add half of the grated cheese and reduce heat. Separately, mix the eggs with cream until smooth and pour into the minced meat. Sprinkle with the rest of the cheese.

new recipe for dinner in 15 minutes from ground beef with cheese
Added cheese. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Put the dish in the oven and bake at 175 °C for about 20 minutes. Garnish with fresh parsley when serving.

dinner recipe in 15 minutes from ground beef with cheese
Ready-to-eat dish. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

dinner pie recipe puddings minced meat
Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
