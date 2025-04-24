Chicken soup with noodles that can be kept in the fridge for a few days — Simple recipe

Golden Chicken soup. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This soup is called "Golden" for a reason: thanks to the fried noodles, it has a golden color, deep flavor, and most importantly, it retains its perfect consistency even after several days in the fridge.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

chicken thighs — 2 pcs;

potatoes — 400 g;

onions — 1 pc;

carrots — 1 pc;

small noodles — 70 g;

bay leaf — 2-3 pcs;

allspice — 6-8 pcs;

dried herbs — 2 tsp;

salt — to taste;

ground black pepper — to taste;

water — 2 liters.

How to cook

Put salt, a whole onion, carrots, bay leaf, allspice, and chicken thighs in boiling water. Cook the broth over moderate heat under a lid for 20 minutes, skimming off the foam.

The broth. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

At the same time, fry the noodles in a dry frying pan until golden brown, stirring constantly. Pour the cooked vermicelli into a plate to avoid burning.

Fried noodles. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cut the potatoes into small cubes. After 20 minutes, remove the onion, carrots and meat (set aside) from the broth. Remove the bay leaf and pepper.

Adding noodles. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the potatoes in the broth, add salt if necessary, bring to a boil and cook for 10 minutes. Chop the carrots, separate the meat from the bones, remove the skin, and chop finely. Return the chopped carrots and meat to the pot, add the dried herbs. Cook for 4–5 minutes. When the potatoes are almost ready, add the fried noodles, season with black pepper and cook for another 5 minutes.

Ready-to-eat soup. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Serve the soup hot with fresh herbs. Enjoy!

