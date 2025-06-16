Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Main Recipes Napoleon in 5 minutes — just like a cake, but without baking

Napoleon in 5 minutes — just like a cake, but without baking

Publication time 16 June 2025 21:12
Cup Napoleon: a no-bake dessert with cream and cookies in 5 minutes
Napoleon in a glass. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua
This is easy, no-bake dessert requires only cream, cookies, and five minutes. It tastes like the classic Napoleon but is assembled in a glass without any culinary complications. It's perfect when you want something sweet and tender without extra effort.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

  • Puff pastry cookies — 200 g;
  • Egg yolks — 4;
  • Sugar — 80 g;
  • Salt — one pinch;
  • Vanilla sugar — 16 g;
  • Starch — 40 g;
  • Milk — 600 ml;
  • Butter — 30 g.

How to make

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, mix the egg yolks, sugar, salt, vanilla sugar, and starch. Pour in the milk and mix well. Cook the cream over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens.

lazy Napoleon without baking
Cream for dessert. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Remove from heat and immediately add butter, mixing until smooth. Break the puff pastry into pieces with your hands. Alternating layers of cream and cookies, fill glasses or bowls to the top.

delicious Napoleon without baking
Preparing a dessert. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Finish with a layer of cream and sprinkle with crushed cookie crumbs. Put in the fridge for one hour to allow the flavors to blend.

Napoleon without baking
The finished dessert. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

The delicate dessert is ready — it tastes just like the classic Napoleon cake. Enjoy!

Here is a selection of other delicious desserts and pastries

Previously, we wrote about a perfect cottage cheesecake for breakfast that everyone will love.

And a delicious recipe of an incredible no-bake chocolate cake.

Perfect chocolate cake without eggs — 10 minutes recipe.

This cake is considered the best in France — a "heavenly" dessert.

Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
