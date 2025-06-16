Cup Napoleon: a no-bake dessert with cream and cookies in 5 minutes

Napoleon in a glass. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This is easy, no-bake dessert requires only cream, cookies, and five minutes. It tastes like the classic Napoleon but is assembled in a glass without any culinary complications. It's perfect when you want something sweet and tender without extra effort.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

Puff pastry cookies — 200 g;

Egg yolks — 4;

Sugar — 80 g;

Salt — one pinch;

Vanilla sugar — 16 g;

Starch — 40 g;

Milk — 600 ml;

Butter — 30 g.

How to make

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, mix the egg yolks, sugar, salt, vanilla sugar, and starch. Pour in the milk and mix well. Cook the cream over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens.

Cream for dessert. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Remove from heat and immediately add butter, mixing until smooth. Break the puff pastry into pieces with your hands. Alternating layers of cream and cookies, fill glasses or bowls to the top.

Preparing a dessert. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Finish with a layer of cream and sprinkle with crushed cookie crumbs. Put in the fridge for one hour to allow the flavors to blend.

The finished dessert. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

The delicate dessert is ready — it tastes just like the classic Napoleon cake. Enjoy!

