Sugar-free ice cream in 1 minute: guilt free treat

Chocolate ice cream. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This chocolate ice cream is a perfect guilt-free treat for anyone craving something sweet without straying from their healthy habits. Made without sugar, milk, eggs, or cream, it takes just one minute to prepare. A blend of banana, cottage cheese, and cocoa creates a rich, creamy, and wholesome dessert — ideal for hot summer days.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Advertisement

You will need:

bananas — 2 pcs;

cottage cheese — 200 g;

cocoa — 2 tbsp.

How to make

Peel the bananas, cut them into slices and put them in a blender bowl.

Bananas and cocoa. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add cocoa and beat until smooth. Add the cottage cheese and beat again until creamy.

Chocolate mass. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the mixture in a container, close it tightly and put it in the freezer for 1 hour to harden.

Chocolate ice cream. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

After freezing, serve immediately, garnish with berries, nuts, or grated chocolate if desired.

Here is a selection of other delicious desserts and pastries

Previously, we wrote about a perfect cottage cheesecake for breakfast that everyone will love.

And a delicious recipe of an incredible no-bake chocolate cake.

Perfect chocolate cake without eggs — 10 minutes recipe.

This cake is considered the best in France — a "heavenly" dessert.