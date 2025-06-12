Sugar-free ice cream in 1 minute: guilt free treat

1 minute healthy sugar-free chocolate ice cream recipe
This chocolate ice cream is a perfect guilt-free treat for anyone craving something sweet without straying from their healthy habits. Made without sugar, milk, eggs, or cream, it takes just one minute to prepare. A blend of banana, cottage cheese, and cocoa creates a rich, creamy, and wholesome dessert — ideal for hot summer days.
The recipe was published by Smachnenke.
You will need:
- bananas — 2 pcs;
- cottage cheese — 200 g;
- cocoa — 2 tbsp.
How to make
Peel the bananas, cut them into slices and put them in a blender bowl.
Add cocoa and beat until smooth. Add the cottage cheese and beat again until creamy.
Put the mixture in a container, close it tightly and put it in the freezer for 1 hour to harden.
After freezing, serve immediately, garnish with berries, nuts, or grated chocolate if desired.
Here is a selection of other delicious desserts and pastries
Previously, we wrote about a perfect cottage cheesecake for breakfast that everyone will love.
And a delicious recipe of an incredible no-bake chocolate cake.
Perfect chocolate cake without eggs — 10 minutes recipe.
This cake is considered the best in France — a "heavenly" dessert.