Japanese cheesecake — a recipe with 3 ingredients

Japanese cheesecake has become a real hit online and has won the favor of sweet tooths around the world. It is easy to make this delicate and weightless dessert at home with just three ingredients.

The recipe is shared by Popoisty.

You will need:

eggs — 4;

cream cheese — 250 g;

condensed milk — 400 g.

How to make

Separate the whites from the yolks. Beat the whites with a mixer until stiff peaks form.

Preparation of proteins. Photo: popoisty.com

In a separate bowl, combine the yolks, cream cheese, and condensed milk until smooth.

Then, gradually and carefully add the protein mixture to the bowl and fold it in with a spatula.

Preparation of the dough. Photo: popoisty.com

Pour the finished dough into a 20 cm diameter mold. Wrap the bottom of the mold in foil and place it in a larger mold or on a baking sheet, and pour in half a cup of water.

Cheesecake before baking. Photo: popoisty.com

Bake the cheesecake in the oven at 180 degrees for 45–50 minutes. After baking, leave the cheesecake in the ajar oven to cool for about an hour and a half.

Ready cheesecake. Photo: popoisty.com

