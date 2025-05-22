Tasty Creamy cake with boiled condensed milk — Easy recipe with minimum efforts

Delicious Creamy cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Are you looking for a cake that doesn't require an hour at the stove? This recipe is a real find! It's a delicate milk kefir sponge cake with buttercream made from condensed milk, and it's easy to assemble. It's ideal when guests are almost at the doorstep.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

eggs — 2 pcs;

salt — a pinch;

sugar — 1 cup;

vanilla sugar — 1 tsp;

milk kefir — 1 cup;

oil — 80 ml;

flour — 1 cup;

cocoa — 2 tbsp;

baking powder — 1 tsp.

For the cream:

cream 36% — 300 ml;

boiled condensed milk — 300 g.

For decoration:

chocolate — 20-30 g.

How to cook

For the dough, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt, sugar and vanilla sugar in a large bowl with a whisk until fluffy and light. Pour in the milk kefir and oil and mix. Sift the flour, cocoa and baking powder, add to the liquid ingredients and knead into a smooth dough.

Preparation of the dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cover the baking dish (Ø 20 cm) with parchment, pour the batter, cover with foil. Bake in a preheated oven at 170 °C for about 45–50 minutes. Cool the sponge cake completely.

Chocolate dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

To make the cream, whip the chilled cream until stiff peaks form. Add the boiled condensed milk and whip again until smooth and creamy.

Cream for the cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cut the sponge cake into 3 pieces. Cut off the top to use as crumbs for decorating. Spread each cake generously with cream and assemble the cake.

Ready-to-eat cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Spread the sides and top with the remaining cream, sprinkle with crumbs. Decorate with melted chocolate if desired. The cake is ready — incredible taste with minimal effort. Enjoy!

