How to choose the perfect coffee in a store —selection criteria

Finding really good coffee in a store is not easy, but it is not impossible. The main thing is not to believe only marketing promises about "unsurpassed aroma and taste", but to know some important selection criteria.

How to choose quality coffee in a shop

Bean is better than ground

Ground coffee may be convenient, but it comes at a cost. Once coffee is ground, its aromatic oils — the essence of its flavor — begin to evaporate almost immediately. That’s why pre-ground coffee often lacks depth and freshness. For a richer, more vibrant cup, opt for whole beans and grind them just before brewing. The difference is in the taste.

Degassing valve on the package

That small round valve with tiny holes is a mark of quality. This one-way valve lets carbon dioxide — naturally released by freshly roasted beans — escape without letting air in. Its presence means the coffee was packaged soon after roasting, helping preserve its flavor. If there’s no valve, it may be a sign the beans have already lost some of their aroma and freshness.

Roasting for brewing method

Different brewing methods call for different roasts. Light roasts, often with bright, fruity notes, are perfect for filter methods like pour-over or drip coffee makers — they let the subtle flavors shine. Dark roasts, with their bold and rich profiles, work best for espresso, Turkish coffee, or French press. And if you’re looking for a safe bet? A medium roast is the most versatile, balancing flavor and strength across most brewing styles.

Roasting date

Pay attention to this important indicator. It is best to drink coffee 7–30 days after roasting. If the date on the package is old, the coffee has already lost some of its flavor. Choose products with the exact roasting date, not just the general expiration date.

Packaging is not a guarantee of taste

The label on the package does not always mean that the coffee will taste good. Taste and aroma depend on the growing region, the processing method, the altitude of the plantations, and the freshness of the harvest. The best choices are coffees that mention a specific country (for example, Ethiopia, Kenya, Colombia) and a specific processing method (washed, natural, honey).

