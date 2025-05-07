Our social media:

Homemade refreshing mojitos are tastier than bought ones

Publication time 8 May 2025 17:45
How to make mojitos at home with lemon — Easy recipe
Mojito. Photo: filizhanka.top

Mojito, a favorite refreshing drink of many, can be made easily at home. You don't need any special equipment or products, and it tastes better than takeout.

The recipe is shared by Filizhanka.

You will need:

  • lemon — 1-2 pcs;
  • mint — 5-7 pcs;
  • carbonated water or Sprite — 1,5-2 liters.

How to make a homemade Mojito

Wash the lemon thoroughly and cut it in half. Peel one half and cut the other into slices.

Homemade mojito with lemon - recipe
A sliced lemon. Photo: filizhanka.top

Wash and separate the mint leaves. Place the mint leaves in a blender jug, add the peeled half of a lemon and a little sparkling water and blend until smooth.

Lemon mojito at home - recipe
Making a mojito. Photo: filizhanka.top

Strain the mint and lemon purée into a jug through a sieve. Dilute the resulting concentrate with sparkling water and add chopped lemon. If desired, sweeten with sugar or syrup. Enjoy!

Homemade mojito - how to make it
The ready-to-drink Mojito. Photo: filizhanka.top

