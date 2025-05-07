How to make mojitos at home with lemon — Easy recipe

Homemade refreshing mojitos are tastier than bought ones
Mojito, a favorite refreshing drink of many, can be made easily at home. You don't need any special equipment or products, and it tastes better than takeout.
The recipe is shared by Filizhanka.
You will need:
- lemon — 1-2 pcs;
- mint — 5-7 pcs;
- carbonated water or Sprite — 1,5-2 liters.
How to make a homemade Mojito
Wash the lemon thoroughly and cut it in half. Peel one half and cut the other into slices.
Wash and separate the mint leaves. Place the mint leaves in a blender jug, add the peeled half of a lemon and a little sparkling water and blend until smooth.
Strain the mint and lemon purée into a jug through a sieve. Dilute the resulting concentrate with sparkling water and add chopped lemon. If desired, sweeten with sugar or syrup. Enjoy!
