Lazy cheesecakes made from cheese and bread — recipe

Lazy cheesecakes. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Try this recipe if you want to treat yourself and your family to cheesecakes but don't have time for complicated baking. The main ingredients — cottage cheese and toasted bread — are always on hand.

Smachnenke shared the recipe.

You'll need:

cottage cheese — 180 g;

sugar — 3 tbsp;

egg — 1 pc;

toasted bread.

How to cook

Combine cottage cheese, sugar, and one egg in a bowl. Mix the mixture thoroughly until smooth. It should be slightly runny.

Ready-made filling. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

To make the base, use toasted bread, or you can substitute slices of regular bread. Use a glass to press down the centre to form the sides.

Preparing bread for "cheesecakes". Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the cottage cheese filling in the middle. If desired, top the cheesecakes with frozen berries, raisins, or jam. Bake in the oven for about 15 minutes until the filling is cooked.

Ready-made lazy cheesecakes. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

