Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Recipes arrow Lazy cheesecakes in 5 minutes — all ingredients in the fridge arrow

Lazy cheesecakes in 5 minutes — all ingredients in the fridge

28 April 2025 09:01
Mariia Vyshneva - editor
Lazy cheesecakes made from cheese and bread — recipe
Lazy cheesecakes. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Mariia Vyshneva - editor

Try this recipe if you want to treat yourself and your family to cheesecakes but don't have time for complicated baking. The main ingredients — cottage cheese and toasted bread — are always on hand.

Smachnenke shared the recipe.

Advertisement

You'll need:

  • cottage cheese — 180 g;
  • sugar — 3 tbsp;
  • egg — 1 pc;
  • toasted bread.

How to cook

Combine cottage cheese, sugar, and one egg in a bowl. Mix the mixture thoroughly until smooth. It should be slightly runny.

Lazy cheesecakes with bread — recipe
Ready-made filling. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

To make the base, use toasted bread, or you can substitute slices of regular bread. Use a glass to press down the centre to form the sides.

Cheesecakes in 5 minutes from bread — how to cook
Preparing bread for "cheesecakes". Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the cottage cheese filling in the middle. If desired, top the cheesecakes with frozen berries, raisins, or jam. Bake in the oven for about 15 minutes until the filling is cooked.

Lazy cheesecakes with toasted bread — how to cook
Ready-made lazy cheesecakes. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

As a reminder, we shared the favorite recipe of the most delicious French chicken.

Besides, try to cook the Delicious Cottage Cheese Cake.

And also find out how to cook the Healthy Fish Dinner.

breakfast cheese dessert recipe bread
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

Budget laptop — how to choose the right one so it won't annoy you

Russian strike on Kyiv — Rescue operation completed

Meta added the online translator feature to Ray-Ban smart glasses

Apartment prices across Italy increase — what is the reason

Russia's attack on Pavlohrad — Father and daughter burned alive

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Google to allow you to unsubscribe from spam emails in one touch

All Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 details — should you expect a novelty?

The iOS magic — 7 hidden iPhone features that'll make life easier

What missile did Russia attack Kyiv with — details by Zelensky

Nutritionists shocked with new facts about smoothies

Budget laptop — how to choose the right one so it won't annoy you

Russian strike on Kyiv — Rescue operation completed

Meta added the online translator feature to Ray-Ban smart glasses

Apartment prices across Italy increase — what is the reason

Russia's attack on Pavlohrad — Father and daughter burned alive

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Google to allow you to unsubscribe from spam emails in one touch

All Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 details — should you expect a novelty?

The iOS magic — 7 hidden iPhone features that'll make life easier

What missile did Russia attack Kyiv with — details by Zelensky

Nutritionists shocked with new facts about smoothies

NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

Text

12:02 Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

10:00 H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

15:00 Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

17:00 Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

21:43 Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

Top news

All News Articles Video

3 Reasons to switch to a key phone

24 April 2025

Trump reacts to Russian attack on Kyiv and calls on Putin to stop

14 April 2025

Ways to protect cherries from birds — Gardening tips

24 April 2025

Should you wash your hair twice? The truth that will surprise you

How to revitalize thin hair — Haircuts that create a wow effect

21 April 2025

TOP 5 light fragrances for Spring/Summer 2025

17 April 2025

Restarting your phone regularly — Why it's useful

22 April 2025

The London tourist visited Lviv and described his impressions

25 April 2025

One astrological sign's chance to heal on the New Moon, April 27

2010s trends are back — what’s In style for 2025